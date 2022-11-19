On a night where Penn State’s success didn’t depend on the myriad of weapons at forward, a pair of junior defensemen stepped up big to solidify a comeback win against Michigan State.

Christian Berger and Jimmy Dowd Jr. combined for three of the blue and white’s four goals on Friday night to capture its 11th victory of the season.

The No. 6 Nittany Lions started sluggish from the first puck drop. Despite opening the scoring with Dowd’s second goal of the season, they went on to surrender back-to-back goals to end the period.

“We got throttled — we absolutely were throttled,” Guy Gadowksy said.

The blue and white coach was not pleased with his group’s performance to start the game and even joked they may have been in a better position had Dowd not snuck the puck past the Spartans goaltender.

Gadowsky said it might’ve been “the worst thing possible” for Penn State to score first because it grew complacent during an uncharacteristic start.

“I think we probably would have had a better game if we were down 2-0,” Gadowsky said.

The second period showed the same laid-back attack from the blue and white as it failed to flip a switch until late in the frame. Berger produced his first tally of the night with just over three minutes remaining to tie the game at two.

“He doesn’t leave any stones unturned,” Gadowsky said of Berger. “He’s a guy that wants to be the best he can be and wants to be the best person.”

Shortly after Penn State cut its one-goal deficit, the Spartans answered to regain the lead. From there, everything that could’ve gone wrong for the blue and white did.

Two different goals were waved off to the dismay of fans at Pegula Ice Arena and Dowd Jr. was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for contact to the head from a hit on a Michigan State skater.

Despite all the adversity the Nittany Lions faced on the ice, they didn’t let it deter them from putting together a last-second comeback against the Spartans.

With just over five minutes remaining in the game, Penn State escaped Dowd Jr.’s five-minute major unscathed and followed the kill with the game-tying tally. Berger captured his second goal of the night and fourth of the season on a wrister from the blue line.

“He takes his craft very seriously and has a really good time doing it,” Gadowsky said.

Throughout Gadowsky’s tenure in Happy Valley, Penn State’s identity has been its ability to shoot, and usually score, at a high volume, as all five guys are expected to produce shots whenever the puck hits their stick.

“We’ve always felt that we have to be really deep,” Gadowsky said. “We have to get production from four lines, but we also have to get production from the back end for us to be the team that we want to be.”

Even though the typical goal scores failed to find the back of the net for the blue and white, the depth of its lines wielded a crucial conference victory against another ranked opponent.

Gadowsky said he knows it's hard to pick up a series sweep against any opponent, but it's even harder to do so in the Big Ten.

Penn State will face another tough test when it battles the Spartans in Game 2 of the series Saturday at 7:30 p.m. After a quiet night from its typical offensive weapons, the blue and white will likely need them to produce if it wants to sweep Michigan State.

“We need to see us, regardless, right from the start,” Gadowsky said. “We want to see us from the drop of the puck and see 60 minutes.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE