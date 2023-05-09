Culture Rankings Column | Top 10 selfless, determined individuals for the week of May 7

Editor’s note: The weekly Culture Rankings denote the individuals who have built the most culture across the globe for the week, according to The Daily Collegian’s esteemed sports reporter Joe Tuman. Inspired by Penn State men’s hockey coach Guy Gadowsky’s team-building philosophy, the rankings aim to recognize those who display the right mix of hard work, selflessness and success.

Wow. The Culture Rankings have reached The Daily Collegian. I used to pray for times like this.

While covering Penn State men’s hockey, I had the privilege of covering Guy Gadowsky and attending his weekly media availabilities at Pegula Ice Arena.

During these sessions, Gadowsky routinely highlighted the strong team culture the Nittany Lions seek to maintain each and every season. In my eyes, this was displayed by the selfless and determined attitudes of Penn State players when taking the ice.

This focus on the culture certainly paid off in the 2022-23 season, as the team reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

From here, I had a realization. While few practice what they preach as much as Gadowsky, there are still other individuals who are unquestioned culture builders and class acts across the landscape of sports and beyond.

So, I took it upon myself to recognize them by selecting ten people each week to be named to my own personal Culture Rankings.

Initially just a running bit on my personal Twitter account, the powers have now given me the opportunity to build culture on a larger scale.

I feel like I’m writing the opening crawl in a Star Wars movie right now. But enough exposition — let’s get to this week’s rankings.

No. 10: Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

There’s plenty of irony in how the Rays are managed by someone named Cash while being annual low spenders.

This season, Tampa Bay once again sits toward the bottom of the MLB with the third-lowest payroll in baseball. However, this hasn’t stopped it from dominating the league.

The Rays are currently the best thing going on the diamond, souring out to a 28-7 record to begin the year. Success is nothing new for Cash’s group, as they’ve made the postseason in each of the previous four seasons.

But something about this start feels different and better than anything this team has tapped into before.

Despite having been in town since 2015, it seems that Cash’s message is only getting stronger, not stale, as the years pass. And for that, he cracks this week’s list.

No. 9: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

The scoring battle between Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker during the second round of the NBA playoffs is what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

Despite my own reservations as a 76ers fan, there’s no question Jokic is built for the postseason. Every year, he ups the ante in the spring, and this season is no different.

The Joker is averaging an eye-popping 36.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists across the first four games of a competitive Denver-Phoenix series.

The beauty of his game is how he always lets the action come to him. Whether he needs to pour in a career-high 53 points or dish out 17 assists, his situational awareness on the court has powered the Nuggets all year long.

With the series tied 2-2, Jokic must continue to be superhuman if he wants to advance. Especially considering what his counterpart is doing on the other end.

No. 8: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Scorching hot is how I’d describe Devin Booker’s playoff run. Through nine games, he’s averaging 36.8 points per game on a ridiculous 61.7% shooting clip. No one has any sort of answer for him.

This run has to feel rewarding for Booker. Even with Kevin Durant by his side, this absolutely feels like his team. And why wouldn’t it?

Drafted by one of the most turbulent teams the association has to offer, Booker has saved the Suns’ franchise by molding himself into one of the league’s best scorers.

This caused stars like Durant and Chris Paul to want to join him. But while those players are huge pieces, they wouldn’t be in town had Booker not changed the culture with his play.

Now, the Suns are in the playoffs for the third-straight year, and if they get past Jokic, they’ll have the opportunity to reach the NBA Finals.

No. 7: Joel MVPiid, Philadelphia 76ers

To round out a trifecta of NBA superstars, let’s give Joel Hans Embiid a resounding ovation for being named the 2023 NBA MVP!

This man epitomizes what it takes to be on the Culture Rankings. He battled back from significant injuries that cost him the first two years of his career. To see him even reach the hardwood was a success story.

Then, since his debut in 2016, the big fella has become one of the most dominant forces in the NBA.

In the postseason, Embiid continues to be the glue this Sixers team needs. Despite playing on a clearly-injured knee, he’s come alive for a Philadelphia team that saw most of its supporting cast snoozing during Games 2 and 3 of its series against Boston.

And while James Harden’s Game 1 and Game 4 explosions were instrumental in Philadelphia’s pair of recent victories, his lack of consistency has been startling. It’s important as ever that a hobbled Embiid remains locked in.

With things knotted up at two a piece following a miracle Game 4 overtime victory, Embiid will need to continue shouldering the city of Philadelphia as the second round continues.

No. 6: Guy Gadowsky, Penn State men’s hockey

The Concierge of Culture was dealt a tough hand to begin the offseason. Penn State saw its top five goal scorers depart, as each opted to either hit the pros or hop in the portal.

This past week saw Gadowsky and the rest of the program strike back, as the Nittany Lions added former Vermont forward Jacques Bouquot via the portal.

Bouquot scored four power-play goals last season, so his addition should prove beneficial for a team that struggled in man-up scenarios.

Filling a position of need while adding a helpful skill set in one fell swoop certainly sounds like culture building to me.

No. 5: Paul Maurice, Florida Panthers

People often utilize the expression “the week from hell” if they’re having, well, a tough week. In Paul Maurice’s case, I’d say he’s had the week from heaven.

The Maurice-coached Panthers have been the ultimate underdogs during this year’s NHL playoffs. On April 30, they dispatched of the Boston Bruins in a definitive Game 7, thus eliminating the greatest regular season team in NHL history in the opening round.

From here, Florida has rattled off three straight victories over the higher-seeded Toronto Maple Leafs to open Round 2. Now one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, Maurice has received total buy-in from his skaters.

Having began his NHL head coaching career in 1995, Maurice has never won a Stanley Cup. Time will tell if this Panthers team will shock the world and change this.

No. 4: Mark Pavlik, Penn State men’s volleyball

A phenomenal season reached its conclusion for the Mark Pavlik’s Nittany Lions on Thursday, as Penn State was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Hawaii in a game-deciding fifth set.

Despite this loss, Pavlik deserves recognition for helming such a strong program.

After a dominant 24-3 regular season, the team won the EIVA Tournament by defeating Princeton, gaining a measure of revenge after the Tigers bounced the Nittany Lions a year prior.

From here, the blue and white downed Ohio State 3-1 in the opening round of NCAA action, before ultimately falling in Round 2.

Pavlik has established a winning culture inside Rec Hall, and one loss doesn’t change that. He’ll aim to keep Penn State competing for national titles in the years ahead.

No. 3: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Some would argue Jimmy Butler deserves this spot, but in my mind, coach Erik Spoelstra is the architect of what the Heat are currently pulling off.

The No. 8 seed snuck into the playoffs after a strange regular season where it sported the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense. Yet, Miami upset the top-seeded Bucks in just five games and is now up 2-1 on the Knicks in Round 2.

Finding ways to win games when the odds are stacked against them has become a staple of Spoelstra’s teams over the past decade. When LeBron James left Miami in 2014, some were skeptical of what Spoelstra could do without him.

He’s more than silenced those doubters. The Heat are always up for a fight, no matter who’s in the lineup, and their current playoff run proves this tenfold.

No. 2: Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

Howie Roseman worked his magic again during the 2023 NFL Draft.

He took a gamble on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 9, a player who likely would’ve gone higher had it not been for off-field concerns. Roseman then grabbed another Georgia player, edge rusher Nolan Smith, at No. 30 after his surprising slide, as well.

Two more ex-Bulldogs soon came Philadelphia’s way, as Roseman drafted cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round after he also slid further than most expected. Finally, the Eagles acquired running back D’Andre Swift from the Lions, giving them another explosive offensive weapon.

The Eagles made the Super Bowl this past season, so adding all this talent is an embarrassment of riches. It’s hard not to praise Roseman for his continued team-building excellence.

No. 1: Rocket Raccoon, Guardians of the Galaxy

When Jim Hartnett asked me if a non-human had ever made the Culture Rankings, I knew it was time to make history.

I’m not going to spoil anything here but, after watching Guardians Vol. 3, it’s clear Rocket deserved the top spot this week.

Talk about spitting in the face of adversity. Talk about selflessness. Talk about culture. A Raccoon has made the list, and I don’t think anyone will object whatsoever.

