New contributions have been a frequent storyline of Penn State’s season — and graduate student forward Courtney Correia has produced in several ways so far through her first year with the team.

Since coming to Happy Valley after four years with Boston, Correia has been one of the Nittany Lions’ most consistent forwards while showing high-scoring ability in some of the team’s key wins.

The native of Whitby, Ontario, tallied two hat tricks through 16 games in the blue and white — with the first of her career proving to be crucial in a 4-2 win against Saint Lawrence earlier this campaign.

Since that performance, Correia has displayed her all-around talent on the ice while emerging as one of the team’s lead veterans.

“She’s our most vocal player, in practice and games, and that’s something our team needs to work on,” coach Jeff Kampersal told The Daily Collegian. “Courtney brings that element to it.

“She's a driven student. She knew what she wanted to do in terms of grad school, and it's the way that she plays hockey.”

Her coach added that Correia’s physicality and aggression at the net have stood out thus far, saying she’s done a good job of taking high-quality shots even when knowing she’s going to get hit or cross-checked.

Before joining the blue and white this past June, Correia played four years with the Terriers as one of the team’s leading scorers. She was named her team’s MVP for the 2021-22 season after putting up career highs in goals and points, finishing with 14 goals and 25 points total — both team-high numbers.

Correia said the transition between schools is an experience she’s been grateful for, specifically mentioning the differences between Boston and Penn State’s campuses. She said getting to play a fifth season of collegiate hockey has been “icing on top of an amazing cake.”

After compiling 65 points during her time at Boston, Correia currently has seven goals this campaign, which is tied for second in the CHA. She’s also contributed six assists and seven blocks in what could be another career-best season by the time it’s finished.

Her immediate impact stems from her confidence and previous experience as a player, both of which have allowed Correia to develop several roles while focusing on details of her game.

“While I was at BU, I played wing for two years and then center for another two. Prior to that, I played center most of my career,” Correia told the Collegian, “but I kind of came in here willing to be in whatever position the team needed me to be in.”

Correia has seen time at both wing and center this year, too, and it’s led to the graduate student stepping up in the faceoff circle after showing her playmaking ability early on.

Her 59-37 faceoff record this campaign showed she can dominate in the circle. In the series against Mercyhurst, she put up a 30-13 mark, proving that she can lead at center.

Kampersal said Correia’s performance as a lead center wasn’t entirely expected due to many factors, including the amount of talented stickhandlers on this team who’ve always played the position.

Kampersal mentioned forwards junior Kiara Zanon, sophomore Mya Vaslet and freshman Tessa Janecke as athletes who play center at a high level, but the graduate student’s success in the dot has been too good to ignore.

“We've been tinkering around with lineups to get the right chemistry,” Kampersal said. “It's probably best that she helps us in the middle. I think she'll stay there for the time being.”

Kampersal also said Correia’s good at the wing position because “she’s tough on the boards,” making the decision to play her up the middle a difficult one.

Correia said it’s been fun to get in the faceoff circle and see success, and the rest of the team has done a great job of finishing those opportunities by playing aggressively on the puck.

Despite being in her first year with the team, the fifth-year athlete has also brought an impact in many ways off of the ice. Vaslet spoke on Correia’s influence since coming in and how her perspective from Boston has benefitted the group.

“She's a great person and a really great player… so just her coming in and helping us at center has just helped us so much,” Vaslet told the Collegian. “Our faceoff percentage has gone up, and we talk about like, in between periods or even during practice, how we both can get better at faceoffs or what we could do, just in a center’s perspective.”

The sophomore center added that Correia’s IQ on the ice has provided a different way of thinking when they talk about things they see and said it’s benefitted the team collectively.

Since tallying a three-goal performance against Lindenwood in her first game at center this year, Correia has stayed focused on improving her game and winning.

The fifth-year forward said “staying consistent” is crucial within a long season, and maintaining strong communication and continuing to prioritize good-quality shots is key.

“There's so many different personalities on the team, but no matter what, we're always there for one another,” Vaslet said. “It's always team first with us.”

Of the team’s top seven point leaders this season, four are new contributors who weren’t a part of last year’s unit. This team’s culture has been talked about a lot, and the unselfish play from newcomers has further led to the team finding chemistry together early in the season.

“We all kind of have this winning mindset and have kind of all bought in,” Correia said.

Correia said that mentality has come from the top down since arriving, and instilling “championship habits” has been important to her, along with everyone she’s joined in the blue and white.

“Everyone wants to win, wants to be successful. Nobody's been complacent,” Correia said. “I'm someone that wants to win in every aspect of my life, and to be a part of a program that wants to be successful and is going to drive that into us every single day, I think that that's something that is going to carry each individually and as a team.”

