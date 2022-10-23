Three periods of balanced domination.

For just the second time all season long Penn State faced an unranked opponent and took care of business Sunday afternoon, defeating Franklin Pierce 6-0.

The blue and white got a much-needed win, bringing its record to .500 on the year at 4-4-1.

The physicality of this game was noticeable from the start, with both teams desperate for a win. The Nittany Lions entered the box six times throughout the game.

“If we make aggressive plays and take penalties, I’m ok with that,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

Penn State dominated in just about every facet of the game, from scoring, to shots to faceoffs.

The blue and white got some contributions from the usual suspects, including a goal from freshman forward Tessa Janecke. However, what set Penn State apart in this game was the stellar play of different faces in the box score.

The first three goals of the game came courtesy of three players who had a combined one goal on the season. Junior forwards Alyssa Machado, Maeve Connolly and Olivia Wallin all got on the board against Franklin Pierce, doing so within the first two periods of play.

The trio of juniors each played probably their best game of the season. Machado was the only of the three to have a tally prior to this game, scoring earlier in the year against Saint Lawrence, the only other non-ranked team the Nittany Lions have faced this season.

Senior forward Eleri MacKay got in on the fun as well, scoring her first goal of the season near the end of the third period to extend the lead to 5-0 over the Ravens.

“Pretty good. I tried not to let it dominate my thoughts that I haven’t been able to get one,” MacKay said when asked how it felt to finally put one in the back of the net.

Captain Mallory Uihlein added to the Penn State total when she scored her first goal of the season, putting one in the back of the net to propel the Nittany Lions to a 6-0 lead in the end of the third.

With four different players tallying their first goals of the season, Penn State easily defeated Franklin Pierce. Kampersal took notice of those contributions.

“They’ve been around the net like all season, it’s nice to see them get their first ones,” Kampersal said.

In a season where the Nittany Lions are struggling to beat ranked teams, seeing this type of depth on display is a good sign for them going forward.

Kampersal reflected on how impressive the team’s ability to stay locked in, with everything going on in State College during the past weekend, was in his opening statement.

“This weekend has been an awesome weekend on Penn State campus — had the different sports, field hockey winning, big football game last night so a lot of distractions,” Kampersal said. “Our kids were able to participate a little bit in all those events, and they stayed focused and did their job today, so I was really proud of them for their effort.”

The Nittany Lions will take on Franklin Pierce once again Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. Penn State will look for its first series sweep of the season, and it is focused on keeping the right mentality. Six goals marked the team’s highest total of the year; with conference play approaching, things could be clicking at just the right time for Penn State.

“I think we’ve talked a lot about consistency. We had it written up on the board today,” MacKay said.

