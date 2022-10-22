No. 18 Penn State escaped with another victory after facing its first overtime game of the season against St. Thomas on Friday.

Heading into the matchup, the Tommies were 1-4 and looking to get anything started against a tough, undefeated blue and white squad.

St. Thomas played hard, responding to Penn State's two goals with a pair of its own, while goalie Aaron Trotter contributed 30 saves to the squad’s effort.

For the blue and white, though, freshman goalie Noah Grannan made save after save to stop the purple and gray.

The Tommies came off a blowout loss, 6-2 on Thursday, and things seemed like they were headed in that direction again. Entering the series with the Tommies, senior forward Connor McMenamin had zero goals, but he seemingly found his stroke in Game 2 on the face off.

McMenamin started the game off for the blue and white with a huge goal to put his squad up 1-0 — his first tally of the season. Following that goal, the Nittany Lions scored another within a minute, giving them a 2-0 advantage over the Tommies.

Just as it seemed things were trending toward a blowout, St. Thomas came to life, scoring two goals and overcoming the 2-0 deficit to tie the game.

Throughout the contest, McMenamin came up big for the Nittany Lions, blocking two shots and fueling Penn State from what would’ve been a devastating loss.

Guy Gadowsky had a lot of praise for McMenamin’s efforts Friday.

“He did get… the Thor Hammer tonight, not for the goals, but for the shots he blocked,” Gadowsky said. “That tells you a lot right there.”

In a game in which the blue and white was scoreless for the second and third periods, every blocked shot was essential.

McMenamin’s defensive show inspired his teammates, as the Nittany Lions blocked 13 shots. Although this may make it seem as like the team left it all out there, both Gadowsky and McMenamin disagreed with that sentiment.

“I’m hoping that we didn’t get burned, but boy we should have,” Gadowsky said. “And I think we know it.”

McMenamin added on to this by referencing the night as a “low,” as the blue and white certainly expected more against a struggling Tommies team.

As the night went on, both teams looked as if they were getting closer and closer to the go-ahead goal, but neither was able to do it in three periods, sending the game to overtime.

The 3-on-3 extra frame was action-packed, with a combined total of nine shots attempted. This situation, though, was one unfamiliar to the Nittany Lions this season.

“We weren’t prepared for it,” Gadowsky said, “But fortunately, we had a lot of veterans that have done it.”

The overtime period came down to the last seconds, with both teams going back and forth. The goalies continued to do their parts, with Trotter making three saves and Grannan making five.

As the clock ticked below 40 seconds, Grannan made two incredible stops for his unit. After stunting his opponent, the freshman netminder kicked the puck out to the veteran McMenamin, who went on a breakaway and finished the contest off with an epic backhand shot to give the Nittany Lions the victory in an overtime thriller.

McMenamin recalled the game-winning goal in detailed fashion.

“Yeah, I just picked up the puck off the save by him, and looked up, saw I had one guy to beat,” McMenamin said. “Just put my head down and tried to skate and luckily… I got by him, made a nice move, and luckily he opened up the five hole.”

After a tough 2021-22 season, in which the veteran forward scored just five total tallies, a multi-goal night was significant. Just six games into the year, the alternate captain carries high expectations and after the goal, McMenamin was overjoyed to the point where he didn’t even remember how he reacted to the game winner.

“I… blackout a little bit, don’t even know what I did on my celebration,” McMenamin said. “It’s a cool feeling. Cool as the best atmosphere in college hockey.”

