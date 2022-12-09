Penn State went road tripping for the first time in nearly a month Friday, as the No. 5 team in the country took the ice in Compton Family Ice Arena for a battle with No. 19 Notre Dame.

In their first game away from Pegula Ice Arena since November 11th, the Nittany Lions came away with an impressive 5-2 victory.

The opening period began with plenty of back-and-forth action between the Big Ten rivals, with both teams firing off their fair share of pucks across the first 10 minutes.

It wouldn’t be until 14 minutes into the contest that one of these shots would fall, as Notre Dame senior Jesse Lansdell slid one by Nittany Lions’ junior goalie Liam Souliere to give the home team an early 1-0 lead.

Early leads tend to be instrumental for the Fighting Irish, entering this matchup with a 5-0 record after striking first.

Despite this statistic, Penn State responded with vigor. First, senior forward Connor McMenamin tied the game with just over three minutes left in the first frame. Then, senior captain Paul DeNaples soured the puck in from the blue line past Notre Dame netminder Ryan Bischel to give his team a 2-1 lead after the first 20 minutes.

As a tried and true defenseman, DeNaples rarely scores the puck. This long-distance shot was just his second goal of the season and his first score during Big Ten play. The tally came at an opportune time, flipping the dynamic of the period after Notre Dame controlled the puck for much of the start of the contest.

However, carrying over this momentum proved difficult for Penn State during the middle section. While Guy Gadowsky’s players continued to generate some semblance of offense, when it came to shooting pucks, neither the Nittany Lions nor the Fighting Irish found the back of the net for much of the period.

This would change with less than two minutes left in the second period, as Notre Dame junior Ryder Rolston converted an impressive shot to knot the game at two goals a piece.

This tie brought a sense of urgency to the final frame, and both teams attempted to generate offensive pressure to earn the win.

The first half of this final period proved to be evenly paced and competitive. Notre Dame shot the puck eight times, while Penn State wasn’t far behind with seven attempts across those 10 minutes.

Penn State eventually broke through thanks to a timely goal from senior forward Connor MacEachern, who tallied his seventh score of the season and his second goal in his last three outings.

Following this go-ahead goal, the Nittany Lions shifted their approach to a more conservative and defensive effort. Despite this change, Gadowsky’s players would score two more times thanks to empty-netters from freshman defender Dylan Gratton as well as another score from DeNaples.

Despite the home team’s efforts to come back, Penn State earned a 5-2 win and improved to 15-4 on the season after a late-game surge.

