Leaving the struggles in the rearview mirror has been key for Penn State.

If someone was to only look at the first quarter of the blue and white’s Sunday game against West Virginia, they wouldn’t have any true idea what would eventually happen.

Being defined by scoring droughts and struggling to get anything going on the offensive end, the Lady Lions were fortunate enough to only find themselves down by one at the end of the first frame.

However, the blue and white production after 10 minutes of play skyrocketed, finally shaking off the rust of its three-game losing streak. Playmaking, 3-point marksmanship and large leads started to define Penn State’s performance.

“Just continue to take great shots and all the players talked about shot quality,” coach Kieger said. “We’ve been talking about that a lot, especially after empty possessions of getting either paint touch or free throw to stop the clock and really change the momentum.”

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki and redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus led the way during this Lady Lion spurt, constantly coming up with play after play to build up the blue and white’s momentum. With every shot and every play, the Lady Lions looked completely rejuvenated, finding themselves up by as much as 14.

Shooting 66.7% from the field during the second and third quarters, Penn State had its foot on West Virginia’s neck, completely attacking the weaknesses in its defense.

“I think our mentality was just to stay locked in. Past few days that has been our mentality throughout practice,” Ciezki said. “Come locked in, stay locked in. So, I think that’s exactly what our mindset was.”

One thing the Lady Lions can thank for their success against the Mountaineers is good communication.

Adding lots of new pieces to an already talented group, communication and chemistry has been a work in progress for much of the early season so far, but a win like the one against West Virginia is big for the blue and white.

“We’re really just trying to teach them what their running timeout should look like during dead balls,” Kieger said. “You’ll see a lot of different players kind of inserting their voice, kind of doing it by committee right now until they learn how to have that one particular voice on the floor.”

Everybody proved to be on the same page during the game, as the energy was the same for the starters and reserves.

Not being afraid to hold themselves accountable, the Nittany Lions played fearlessly and aggressively, hounding the Mountaineers after the first quarter.

“It was our communication that definitely got us those stops,” Ciezki said. “We were talking nonstop. People were coming in and out. Taniyah Thompson and Chanaya Pinto came in and they were talking as much as the starters were talking. That was just a big team win for us.”

On-court coaching is what the Lady Lions are looking to bring every night, which, for many players, is a completely new system they have to get used to.

When the blue and white starts to hit its stride, it'll be dangerous and a tough matchup for any team, especially if it continues to build in other ways. Kieger always stresses the players are “sponges,” and right now is the perfect time to be a sponge — with Big Ten play kicking off on Dec. 30.

“It’s something we’re still learning. We call it early, loud, continuous communication,” Kieger said. “You’ll see us huddling a little bit more during free throws, trying to work on that and trying to kind of be an extension of the coach on the floor.”

