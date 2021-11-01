In the ever-changing landscape of college athletics, one man leads the charge for the Big Ten Conference.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren sat down with student journalists from a majority of the conference’s 14 schools Monday afternoon on Zoom to discuss College Football Playoff expansion, the impact of name, image and likeness rules and other topics surrounding the league.

Warren began by praising the accomplishments of Big Ten schools and athletes over the course of the fall athletic seasons.

“It'll be interesting to see what happens with the first College Football Playoff ranking that comes out tomorrow evening, but we'll have multiple teams in the top 10,” he said. “Our Olympic sports teams are doing incredibly well.

“Hopefully, it can lead to some of our student athletes having an opportunity to compete for a national championship.”

Gender equity was a large topic of interest in a discussion centered around whether the Big Ten could look into potential expansion of women’s wrestling after Iowa became the first Power Five school to launch its program in September.

Warren said he’s optimistic that the sport can grow throughout the conference.

“I think anytime that we can provide our student athletes on our campuses with an opportunity to be able to compete and get a world class education, I'm all for it,” Warren said. “I'm looking forward to see how women's wrestling takes off.”

While women’s sports continue to gain a stronger foothold in the Big Ten, Warren acknowledged that challenges remain between the conference and substantial gender equity.

Penn State’s Sandy Barbour is currently the only female athletic director in the Big Ten and only 15% of Division I athletic directors are women.

“Sandy Barbour is an outstanding leader in college athletics. We're blessed and fortunate to have her in the Big Ten,” Warren said. “She's been around a long time, and I think she has clearly proven not only what she's done in the Big Ten, but what she's done in all of college athletics from a leadership standpoint.”

Warren noted that the Big Ten has taken strides to become more equitable, including holding men’s and women’s basketball media day simultaneously.

“Up until that time, especially from a women's basketball standpoint, they have not been provided the opportunity to be on the same stage as the men. Not only our student athletes, but our coaches,” he said. “I'm doing everything I possibly can to make sure we provide talented people — talented, diverse people — but also talented women with an opportunity to get into sports administration.”

Warren also addressed the potential power the Big Ten’s alliance with the Pac-12 and ACC could have in growing women’s basketball.

Of the teams to qualify for the 2021 NCAA women’s Sweet 16, 10 were schools in the alliance.

“Instead of competing with our 14 schools in our conference, now we have 41 strong schools who really promote women's basketball,” Warren said. “I’m looking forward to having our women's student athletes — especially from a basketball standpoint — compete.”

The conversation changed direction to another issue that has plagued the Big Ten — and college sports as a whole — for years.

With multiple Big Ten schools having sexual assault scandals in the past decade, Warren stressed the importance of communication from the top down.

“We want to make sure that we create a very safe environment for our student athletes,” he said. “We will continually make sure we have active and open communication and dialogue to create safe spaces.”

“For parents who send their children to one of our schools, it’s important that we protect them, and we do everything we can to make sure they’re allowed to be able to work on their education in a healthy and safe environment.”

