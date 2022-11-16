After sweeping unranked Brown, Penn State will face a much tougher ECAC team this weekend.

The No. 11 blue and white travels to New Haven, Connecticut, for a two-game series with No. 6 Yale, beginning Friday.

Penn State is coming off a two-game sweep of the Bears, shutting them out 3-0 Sunday and completing the sweep with a 4-2 win the following day. The blue and white holds a record of 10-5-1 overall and 3-1-0 in CHA play.

Currently, Penn State sits second in the CHA with six points in four conference games. Yale leads the ECAC so far, despite only playing four games in the conference, the fewest of any team.

Undefeated in the ECAC, the Bulldogs haven’t played since Nov. 5, when they took down Princeton by a score of 2-0, in big part thanks to sophomore goaltender Pia Dukaric.

Dukaric was named ECAC Goaltender of the Week on Nov. 8 after making 43 saves on 45 shots in the weekend series with the Tigers, with one of those contests coming as a shutout.

Hailing from Ljubljana, Slovenia, Dukaric put up great numbers in the early season. She has started all four games for the Bulldogs and has put up a .963 save percentage, which is the third-best among all NCAA goaltenders, trailing only Catie Boudiette of Quinnipiac and Gwyneth Philips of Northeastern.

For the Nittany Lions, junior goaltender Josie Bothun looks to continue her record-breaking season. In the 15 games she has started, Bothun is 9-5-1 with a .922 save percentage. She also leads the CHA in goals-against average, surrendering two per game.

Bothun was named CHA Goaltender of the Week for the second week in a row, earning a shutout and a .946 save percentage in the weekend sweep over Brown. She currently leads all CHA active goaltenders in career shutouts with 15.

Look out for No. 15, aka Tessa Janecke, for the blue and white to have a standout series. The freshman from Orangeville, Illinois, has certainly made her mark in Happy Valley. In 16 games, Janecke sits atop the CHA with 11 goals.

Currently in the top-10 point leaders in the conference, seven of the 10 are Nittany Lions with the top five all being Penn Staters. Junior forward Kiara Zanon and Janecke are tied for first with 18; graduate transfer Courtney Correia has 13, and junior Olivia Wallin and senior Eleri MacKay are tied for third with 12 each.

Zanon was named CHA Forward of the Week after a four-point weekend, including one goal and three assists. Zanon will hit the ice Friday, riding a five-game point streak.

On the other end, Bulldogs forward Anna Bargman is off to a great 2022-23 campaign. Through four games, Bargman collected three goals and four assists for seven points. Right behind her is forward freshman Jordan Ray with three goals and three assists for six points of her own.

Heading into the matchup, the Nittany Lions and Bulldogs have only faced off one time in the past. The two met on Nov. 25, 2017, in Storrs, Connecticut, tying 2-2 after playing an overtime period.

Penn State and Yale will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday and again at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The games will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE