Penn State picked up a 2024 commitment Saturday night.

Katie Scott committed to play for the Nittany Lions after a standout season at the U16 club level.

Despite being a sophomore, the Ohio native reclassified to the class 2024 on Oct. 8 and will enter college a year early.

In the 2022 CONCACAF U15 Championship against Canada in August, Scott and Team USA won 2-0. The future Nittany Lion was also voted a ECNL Girls U16 All-American in the same month as a member of Internationals SC.

Scott, a 4-star, adds to a 2024 recruiting class that has already seen seven athletes commit to the blue and white, according to Top Drawer Soccer.

