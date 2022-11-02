It’s been a historic season for Penn State, but the year is far from over.

The third-ranked blue and white clinched a share of the Big Ten and now will await its opponent in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has been a staple at Penn State for 36 years and was just able to secure her eighth Big Ten title.

“Just so proud of the players and the season they had,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Knowing how competitive the conference is.”

There is still one accomplishment she has not achieved, though. Morett-Curtiss is still waiting for her first National Championship.

However, this week is all about the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions were awarded the No.1 seed, and as a result, they will have a first-round bye and await the winner of Iowa vs. Michigan.

The Big Ten is a gauntlet, and it will be a tough task getting Morett-Curtiss her seventh Big Ten Tournament title. A complete effort is required to beat a program like Iowa or Michigan.

Sophia Gladieux, the team leader in goals with 20, left the Maryland game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. While Gladieux was able to suit up against Rutgers, the supporting cast stepped up and carried the offensive load.

Graduate student Anna Simon scored twice and proved to be the difference maker in the match. As a result, Simon was awarded Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

The first-round bye will give the Nittany Lions a chance to rest up and get healthy. They won’t play until Friday, but if they advance to the championship game, that will take place on Sunday.

“You are always wondering: Is it better we have the bye, or is it better we jump right into the tournament?” Morett-Curtiss said. “For us, we are really making sure we are staying engaged with our goals for the game.”

Here’s a look at the other teams in the tournament.

Fifth-seeded Iowa

The Hawkeyes are one of the premier programs in the Big Ten and are ranked No. 9 in the country.

Penn State and Iowa squared off earlier this year in an instant classic of a match. The Nittany Lions came out on top after a Galdieux goal less than two minutes into overtime.

The Hawkeyes have always given the Nittany Lions trouble, with Lisa Cellucci’s program winning the last eight against Penn State before that streak broke in October.

Iowa relies heavily on its strong defense that’s only given up 17 goals in 17 games. The Nittany Lions likely don’t want to see the Hawkeyes in the semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Michigan

Penn State faced Michigan early on in the campaign and beat the Wolverines by a score of 2-1. Right now, the blue and maize is ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Michigan is playing some of its best field hockey right now, only losing once since Sept. 23.

The Wolverines, similar to Iowa, are based on a stellar defense, as goalkeeper Anna Spieker leads a defense that has only given up 15 goals this season.

Whether it’s Michigan or Iowa, Penn State will have to push the tempo and try to get out in transition; these two teams don’t make mistakes.

Seventh-ranked Ohio State

Ohio State will face Maryland on Thursday.

The Buckeyes are one of the weaker teams in the Big Ten and the lowest seed in the conference tournament.

Ohio State is 11-7 and fell to Penn State earlier in the year by a score of 2-0.

Despite that shutout, the one thing this team does very well is score. The Buckeyes are averaging 2.67 goals per contest.

If Penn State faces its archrival in the title game, senior goalkeeper Brie Barraco will have to be on her A-game.

Second-seeded Maryland

Penn State won’t get the chance to face the Terrapins until the title game if both teams advance. However, the Co-Big Ten champs are out for revenge.

Penn State beat Maryland in its second-to-last game of the season, 5-1, in an utter dominant match. That victory was the main reason Penn State was able to clinch a share of the Big Ten title.

Maryland has barely been tested all year, but Penn State, after falling behind early, was able to pour it on. Gladieux was able to score twice on the way to a resounding victory.

Despite the loss to the blue and white, the Terrapins are still ranked ahead of them at the No. 2 spot in the NFHCA poll. This is obviously a very talented team that has its eyes set on a Big Ten Championship.

Sixth-seeded Rutgers

The Scarlet Knights are better than their record indicates. Rutgers is 8-9 but has ranked wins against UConn, Monmouth and Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights were last year's Big Ten Tournament winners, but the team lost a lot of leadership from a year ago. While it’s young, the unit is tremendously talented.

If Rutgers gets hot, it can make a deep run, showing last year it can win it all.

Third-seeded Northwestern

Rutgers will square off against Northwestern, who handed Penn State its lone Big Ten loss.

If Penn State faces the Wildcats again in the championship game, the team will have to find a way to stop Peyton Halsey, who scored three times in the contest. Halsey sent the game to overtime and eventually had the game-winner.

Northwestern also has star forward Bente Baekers, who has scored a remarkable 22 goals on the year. She leads the Wildcats’ dynamic offense, which loves to run and get out in space.

Penn State was the conference’s regular-season champion, but it has a tough test ahead of it. The Big Ten is one of the best leagues in collegiate field hockey, and this coming weekend will show why.

