It’s 2 p.m. on Feb. 11. Fans, parents and boxers alike pack into the C3 Sports and Event Center to watch Penn State’s first home show of the year. This show sponsored seven schools in a 21-fight showcase.

Within the venue, students have established their own student section, with a group of guys even painting “Go Sam!” on their chests. Coaches Derek Roth and Marc Hessel are in the blue corner as Sam Zablotny prepares to take on Stephen Luebers out of Navy.

It’s as electric as ever — all for a club sport.

Penn State has a rich history of athletics, with numerous professionals and league champions in just about every sport.

One of the most successful sports in Penn State history is not one of the school’s official athletic programs, it’s the boxing team.

Starting in 1923, the team has been alive and well through the years, as it became a force to be reckoned with early on. Between 1924 and 1932, the team collected five championships. During this time, it produced pro fighters and even a Boxing Hall of Famer.

The Nittany Lions reigned until 1954, which is when the team was dropped from Penn State due to a lack of public value. The boxing team was considered to be a top-two Penn State varsity team at the school in terms of success, collecting the second most national championships in Happy Valley during its tenure.

Since the NCAA expelled boxing in 1961, Penn State boxing joined intramural boxing in the Eastern Collegiate Boxing Association. The ECBA then expanded into the National Collegiate Boxing Association, which is where the blue and white remains today.

As it’s no longer a part of Penn State varsity sports, the squad would certainly like to regain its recognition from the school and its peers.

Regardless of an outsider’s perception of boxing, this team is very important to its fighters because it’s more than just a sport to them — it’s an art.

Boxer Jordan LoVerde and her teammates put in extensive hours on this art and would like the support of their peers and administration.

“We are just a bunch of kids that are putting in a lot of hard work, and this is a way to showcase that,” LoVerde (junior-neuroscience) said.

Blake Hornaman sees it as a ton of hard work and dedication in and out of the ring.

“It’s a big workload,” Hornaman (senior-civil engineering) said. “A typical week training for a fight… it probably takes up like 12 or 13 hours a week.”

As a civil engineering major, Hornaman is only adding to what is certainly a tough workload as a student. The 156-pound fighter, though, leans on his time-management skills and believes it is “worth it.”

Hornaman’s commitment to boxing proved to be rewarding, as he took down Trinity’s Dante Merlin via unanimous decision.

Hornaman’s teammate, Jeremiah Hooks, can certainly relate to this topic, as he boxes while in pursuit of his master’s degree.

Some may see boxing as just a violent sport, but to these student-athletes, it represents so much more. It’s easy to watch a fight and come to this conclusion. After all, the goal is to outscore or outlast opponents — a task that is accomplished by landing tough blows.

Hooks (graduate-business administration) at one point agreed with this and didn’t want to box when he was a kid. Now though, Hooks has shifted his perspective on the sport.

“I still think that boxing is very dangerous,” Hooks said. “But because of my training and preparation before each fight, I’m relaxed and prepared to protect myself and… do what I have to do.”

If people were to look more in depth at boxing, they would notice the other aspects of it. Boxing requires strategy, footwork and many other skills.

“It’s grit, it’s teamwork, it's camaraderie,” Hornaman said.

Even though boxing is considered an individual sport, it still requires the teamwork that Hornaman mentioned, as a fighter’s corner attempts to guide them through the fight.

Roth and Hessel provided guidance and encouragement for their fighters, often yelling out things such as “double the jab,” “move your head” and “overtop.”

Even though Roth, the team’s head coach, is no longer in the ring, boxing has been a part of his life for a very long time. He has been boxing since he was a kid at his local YMCA.

He said he’s also driven by the effort his student-athletes put in, as it allows him to reciprocate this effort to his fighters.

A coach who cares for his team in this manner is important for a student-athlete’s success. According to the team, not only does he care for them in the ring, but he cares for them outside of it.

LoVerde appreciates her coach’s effort and ability to be supportive.

“It’s more than just boxing to him,” LoVerde said. “The way that he sees us, I think it’s almost like we’re an extension of his family as well.”

Zablotny (sophomore-art and business management) shares this love for his coaches because they’ve used their experience to guide the blue and white.

“Coach Derek and coach Marc… they’re both awesome,” Zablotny said. “They kind of just instill that mentality that like… this is about more than what you do in the ring.”

As Zablotny continued, he made it clear that whether the boxers were walking around campus, in the ring, or simply by themselves, Roth and Hessel have reminded them that they are proud boxers and their actions must reflect it.

The culture that a team’s coaches instill can lead to lessons that last a lifetime. Regardless of the opinions of others, the student-athletes use boxing for much more than a way to get their anger out.

Boxer Dean Pasi was able to connect boxing to many aspects of his life, as he feels that it emulates hard work and perseverance in the real world.

"Nothing's given to you. You got to put in the work every day,” Pasi (junior-psychology) said. “Even if you lose… you just gotta take it on the chin and learn from it and move on and improve.”

LoVerde said it says a lot for a person to be in uncomfortable situations, such as being punched in the face and still continuing to fight.

This mentality seems to be instilled within the team. Throughout the night, the fighters continued to push each other and get up when they went down.

This perseverance has proven to be effective at its home show. After an 0-3 start, the team rallied to win 11 of its 13 remaining fights.

Such a rally was special for the blue and white for two reasons: The team celebrated its 100th year in existence and remembered its former head coach, David Vacco, who died in late 2022.

Coaching the team on its 100th anniversary is important to Roth, and he said he felt “honored” to be in the position.

The fighters also expressed a sense of pride to be a part of this team in its centennial season.

“[Being on the team] is super important to me because I think that all of us as a team are really excited to be part of something that has had such an impact on the school,” LoVerde said.

To Pasi, the team’s president, being on this team means “everything” to him.

Despite being a small part of the Nittany Lions’ 100 years, the fighters remain focused on upholding the legacy of those before them.

Through 100 years, the blue and white’s boxing team has managed to stay afloat through mass turmoil and criticism. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the team was moved out of the White Building — its home for many years.

Although Zablotny was not at Penn State at the time, he wishes the team would be able to regain its spot in the White Building.

“It was nothing compared to what rugby has or soccer has in terms of facilities, but it was ours, and that meant a lot,” Zablotny said.

Having a home is important when it comes to developing a culture, and the team has attempted to adjust to these circumstances by coming closer together through the years.

Club sports oftentimes find it harder to receive this kind of support within a team, but for the boxers, it’s all they have. It's the highest level offered at the school.

Being with the team throughout his time at Penn State, boxer Jack Ramsey has benefited from the togetherness the team has displayed.

“[The team is] community, like the club itself has become my group of friends,” Ramsey (senior-industrial engineering) said.

In the main event of the night, Ramsey’s “group of friends” pushed him as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Trinity’s Evan Coffery.

This community was on display multiple times during the event, as the team supported in masses, coming up with chants such as “Aller Ayouchi!” and “Mohamed! Mohamed!” when boxers Yassine Ayouchi and Mohamed Mohamed entered the ring for their respective bouts.

As the night went on, the crowd came alive at the sound of boxer Stephen Ivcic’s walkout music: “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash.

Ivcic capitalized off this energy as he registered the highlight of the night — a knockdown which resulted in a corner stoppage. Like the ring of fire, an inferno was lit and the crowd erupted.

Such an atmosphere is typical for Penn State’s nationally ranked varsity teams. The boxing team isn’t varsity, but it’s trying to reach the same goal — become national champions.

The crew aims to do this along with one other aspiration: become a varsity sport.

“We’re here too,” Zablotny said. ”We want to be wearing the lion.”

