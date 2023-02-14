When talking about collegiate sports, most fans draw their attention to the highly ranked Division I programs.

However, it’s extremely difficult to play sports in college, with just over 7% of high school athletes going on to play a varsity sport in college and less than 2% playing at NCAA Division I schools.

With the percentages of playing at the collegiate level being so slim, many high school stars have to give up on their dreams of playing sports in college.

Club sports are a way students can play competitively without varsity-level commitment.

Teams generally involve high school-like attributes such as tryouts, practices and traveling to games but don’t have the intense competition and time commitment of varsity sports.

While the time commitment for each club sport differs, it typically involves several practices a week on top of games scattered throughout the semester.

Many universities around the nation offer club sports programs for people who want to continue to pursue their athletic dreams.

Penn State offers 48 different club sports teams to join, including baseball, basketball and soccer. It also offers students unique sports, such as bass fishing, sailing and quidditch.

Club teams compete against other club-level teams from other universities in the area. The Nittany Lions face off against other big-name schools such as Pitt, Ohio State and Villanova.

Many students take advantage of the wide range of club sports teams and play them to continue to play the game they love or try out a new sport.

People also play club sports in the hopes of getting noticed and receiving a scholarship offer for their play.

That’s exactly what happened to former Penn State men’s soccer player Dax Hoffman.

Hoffman was doubted because of his size, standing at just 5-foot-10, but he believed he was capable of playing Division I.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native attempted to walk on for the Nittany Lions, but he was one of the last players cut.

Hoffman knew the blue and white had a great club soccer program, and he joined the team so his skills would be on full display.

The defender played well enough during his lone season on the club team for coach Jeff Cook to offer him a spot the following year.

Hoffman played in 40 career games with the Nittany Lions, scoring one goal and tallying four assists en route to becoming a Big Ten champion as a fifth-year senior.

While Hoffman had a rare opportunity of transitioning from the club team to being a walk-on, players still compete for the pride of winning a championship for their program.

Penn State’s women’s soccer club team has enjoyed great success over the past two seasons, repeating as regional champions and winning a national title in 2021.

The Nittany Lions traveled to Foley, Alabama, and they defeated North Carolina for their first-ever national title.

The blue and white came close to repeating as champions in 2022, making another national tournament appearance, but it fell short of its goal.

The women’s soccer program isn’t the only team dominating its competition.

The Penn State’s men’s basketball club team is currently 13-3 and a perfect 8-0 in the North-Atlantic South Conference after two blowout victories over Pitt. The team is currently ranked fifth in the nation.

Club athletes have a lot to manage, as they’re full-time students, practice constantly and travel for games on the weekends.

It’s an extremely busy schedule, and their commitment to playing sports at the next level shouldn’t go unnoticed.

While it doesn’t have the glitz and glamor of playing at the Division I level, club sports provide students the opportunity to play the game they love while potentially still keeping their dreams alive of receiving a scholarship.

