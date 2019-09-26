WATCH: Penn State Spikeball Club ready to spike the competition at sectionals

In only its second year of existence, the Penn State Spikeball Club is already making some noise in the collegiate Spikeball scene.

The club is sending teams to compete at the College Spikeball Sectionals this Saturday. The competition will be held at the University of Maryland.

Schools from Pennsylvania are placed in the East Bay Region, along with New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. Teams consist of two players, all with the chance to qualify for Nationals in the spring.

Over 100 schools across the nation will be competing in the perspective sectional tournament, all with the hopes of qualify for nationals. Last year’s club champion was the University of Georgia.