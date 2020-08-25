Penn State’s intramural sports are offering eleven different ways to get involved and back to competing this fall semester.

They include both virtual and in-person activities.

Virtually, students will have the opportunity to participate and compete in games such as trivia night, Words With Friends 2, Fortnite, Hearthstone, Rocket League, NHL 20, Overwatch, FIFA20, and more.

Students can access most of the leagues through Playstation 4 and Xbox.

If students are comfortable with getting involved with in-person activities, the option to participate in tennis, corn hole and bocce ball will be available from September 21-October 9.

The tennis events will be limited to featuring singles, with four different divisions for fraternities, men, women, and masters.

Registration will close sooner for virtual activities at 11:59 p.m. on September 3, while the in-person activities will close at 5 p.m. on September 17.

