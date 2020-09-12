In-person intramural sports have yet to start this fall, so Penn State’s campus recreation decided to get creative.

In a one-time special event, the campus recreation department hosted a free softball home run derby for students on Thursday Sept. 10 at the intramural fields on Park Avenue. The event was an individual tournament that ran from 6 to 9 p.m.

Both mandatory masking and social distancing were enforced throughout the event in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Associate director of programs Dexter Shorter said these policies from Campus Recreation, in addition to others, helped to make the event safe.

“I think the students want to do something, and they’re eager to get out and appreciate the opportunity to be outside and be around each other in a safe way,” Shorter told the Collegian about providing a college experience that encompasses physical activity as well as education. “Whatever we can do to help their experiences be successful, that’s what we’re here to do.”

Other safety measures included sanitizing equipment such as balls and bats after each use, as well as utilizing a symptom checker and recording participant’s names in case of contact tracing.

From a safety perspective, Shorter said the idea for a Home Run Derby was appealing to his department since it could be done in an individual manner and not as a team sport one.

Shorter also said the department has been thinking of new ways to get students to participate in physical activity and do something “constructive and structured”, but putting new ideas into action has not been easy during the pandemic.

“We have never experienced this before, but at the same time, I feel like we’re doing a pretty good job,” Shorter said. “We have a lot of things in place and planned for us to program these things in a safe manner.”

More than 50 participants signed up across the four time slots from 6 to 9 p.m.. Every hour, a new group of batters would receive ten swings to hit as many softballs out of a makeshift park as possible.

Of the players in each round, whoever hit the most home runs would win an IM championship T-shirt.

If a batter hit eight pitches out of the park, they would also win the same t-shirt.

Sophomore JJ Stueck won the 8 o’clock round with seven home runs. A high school baseball player from Scotch Plains, N.J., Stueck (sophomore-business) said he made the right choice missing the start of the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs game for the Home Run Derby.

“Today, I kind of surprised myself,” Stueck said about his performance. “ I didn’t expect to win it all, I almost didn’t come. I’m happy I came.”

In agreement with Shorter, Stueck said he felt the event’s safety protocols ensured it was very well run from a health standpoint.

“I was surprised actually how good it was,” Stueck said. “They were making sure we were all safe and I felt fine.”

Student manager of facilities operations and special events Emme Mroczko was on site to help run the event. In her third year with Campus Recreation and second in her current role, Mroczko ( senior-psychology) echoed Stueck’s comments about safety and was happy to be working again.

“With the Blue Band practicing, hearing that music again, it almost felt like the real intramurals,” Mroczko said. “It felt like last year. It was a nice little distraction where everything’s controlled.”

Mroczko said she arrived at the intramural fields at 4:30 to get the event’s equipment ready, as well as run through new safety procedures. Ample hand sanitizer was also made available to the batters.

Like the Home Run Derby, Campus Recreation is planning to have more special events and also begin intramural sports on September 21. Bocce Ball, Corn Hole and Tennis will be the three intramural sports on campus until October 9.

Shorter said these events offered by Campus Recreation, in addition to various eSports, help to bring the Penn State campus community together.

“Our goal is to contribute to the whole experience at Penn State,” Shorter said. “[Students] have classroom experiences, but there’s also something to be learned in regards to leadership skills, teamwork and confidence building. I feel like it’s very important.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE