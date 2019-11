The "Stone Zone" is Penn State Club Curling's student section. At the divisional championships, the "Stone Zone" showed out to support the Stone Ponies team who won in dramatic fashion on the last shot.

A "purple-out" was also held in support of Lexi Ribstein, a junior at Mt. Lebanon High School, who was recently diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. The Stone Zone has raised over $700 for Lexi.