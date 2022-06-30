As time goes on, athletes at Penn State move on, with many deciding whether to pursue a career at the next level.

The Nittany Lions have developed many talents that have gone on to stand out in the next stage of their soccer careers.

Here are a few of those players who are excelling at the professional level.

Emily Ogle

Emily Ogle was a staple in Penn State’s midfield, starting every game she played for the team.

In her redshirt senior year alone, Ogle scored six goals on 39 shots and gathered five assists, earning Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in the process.

Ogle went on to join the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League to begin her career in the pros, but she only played five games with the team before getting traded to the Houston Dash.

With the Dash, the Strongsville, Ohio, native sustained a season-ending injury to her right knee in August 2021.

Ogle made her return on May 14 and has appeared in five games for the Dash so far this season.

Ali Krieger

A player best known for her performances with the U.S. Women’s National Team, Ali Krieger was a Nittany Lion before making an impact at the highest level.

From 2003-2006, Krieger scored 11 goals with 19 assists in 87 games for the blue and white, mostly as a midfielder.

In her senior year, the Dumfries, Virginia, native volunteered to switch from midfield to defense, a move that Krieger would stick to the rest of her career.

The 37-year-old joined Gotham FC late last year and seemed to put the USWNT behind her.

In her time with the USWNT, Krieger appeared in 108 games and won two World Cups with the squad.

Marissa Sheva

Marissa Sheva has been all over the place in her new chapter of soccer.

Sheva has signed with three different teams since leaving Penn State, including the Utah Royals FC, Deportivo Alavés Gloriosas and most recently the Washington Spirit.

The former Nittany Lion was used heavily for the blue and white, playing in 92 games and racking up a total of 13 goals in the midfield.

The 5-foot-3 midfielder was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and one-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week in her time in Happy Valley.

Sheva hasn’t yet made an impact in the pros like she did with Penn State, but she’ll look to change gears with the Spirit.

Kerry Abello

In five years of collegiate soccer, Kerry Abello played every position but goalie for Penn State, showing her versatility in great fashion.

Abello helped the blue and white win two Big Ten Tournament Championships before signing with the Orlando Pride on Jan. 28.

The 5-foot-4 defender has appeared in eight games with her new team, making three starts and averaging 42.5 minutes of playtime as a rookie.

The Nittany Lion alumna also received a call up to the U.S. U-23 Women’s Youth National Team, alongside current senior Kate Wiesner.

Abello has performed well for the U-23 WYNT, scoring a goal against Sweden in the 77th minute to make the final score 3-0.

Sam Coffey

Sam Coffey was recently called up to the USWNT after playing with the Nittany Lions for three years.

Coffey gave opponents plenty of trouble in her time with Penn State, scoring 25 goals on 153 total shots.

The 5-foot-6 midfielder became the 50th player in NCAA Division I history to score 40 goals and 40 assists in a career, which led to her being drafted 12th overall by the Portland Thorns FC in 2021.

Coffey already made a major impact with the Thorns, earning Rookie of the Month in the NWSL for June.

The Sleepy Hollow, New York, native was impressive as a Nittany Lion and is on pace to continue that dominance at the next level.

Alyssa Naeher

Alyssa Naeher is a proven and impactful player for the USWNT, showcasing her ability to be a dominant athlete between the posts.

Naeher won two World Cups with the team and has appeared in 81 games, including a very recent shutout start against Colombia.

The 5-foot-9 goalkeeper played for Penn State for four years, receiving numerous awards in her time. Naeher was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, picked as a first-team All-American and was mentioned on the MAC Hermann Trophy list.

The Seymour, Connecticut, native recorded 74 starts with the Nittany Lions, tallying over 6,000 minutes with 24 shutouts and 301 saves.

Besides playing for the USWNT, Naeher is the starting goalkeeper for the Chicago Red Stars. Starting in all nine of the team’s games so far, she continues to represent Penn State at a high level.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE