After Game 10 of Penn State’s 2022-23 season, the 9-1-0 record puts it in the No. 8 in the latest USCHO poll.

Many of the blue and white’s current players have hopes of continuing their careers at higher levels. With a handful of former Nittany Lions sporting pro-level jerseys, there’s plenty of Penn State pride to go around both the American and international leagues.

Nearing the thick of the NCAA season, there are a number of former blue and white players making an impact at the professional level.

Here is a quick roundup of those performances.

Alex Limoges, Manitoba Moose

Spending the 2021-22 season with the San Diego Gulls, Alex Limoges recorded 40 points in 62 games. Penning his name onto 23 goals, the 6-foot-1 center showed he was a critical player for the Gulls.

Limoges signed a one-year entry-level contract with Winnipeg earlier this year and currently is playing in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose. Already securing seven points, Limoges looks to continue his success and break 40 points during the 2022-23 season.

On pace to match his career high of 23 goals this season, Limoges hopes to put together another successful season. After scoring the one regulation goal, and eventually scoring the overtime winner in the most recent game against the Texas Stars, Limoges knows he can rise to the occasion.

Brandon Biro, Rochester Americans

After skating in a single game during the 2021-22 season with the Buffalo Sabres, Brandon Biro stepped it up when skating for the team’s AHL squad, the Rochester Americans.

So far this season, Biro has tallied three goals and sits at 11 points. In last season’s final game against the Utica Comets, Biro put up a goal. In July he resigned a two-year entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent with the Sabres.

Named the team's Most Improved Player, Biro looks to carry his work and skill into this season.

The Americans are 6-4 this season after a road loss to the Comets. In the first game of the series, Biro’s multi-point effort paid off, as the team took the win, 5-3. He was named one of the three stars of the game. The team then went on to split the series with Utica, after losing Game 2, 2-1.

Cole Hults, Tucson Roadrunners

Ending the 2021-22 season with 54 points, Cole Hults held a lucky seven goals and 10 assists.

With a plus-minus of minus-17 and 34 penalty minutes, Hults and the roster suffered five overtime losses, finalizing their 23-39 record.

The defender and team finished eighth in the AHL’s Pacific Division under coach Jay Varady. Scoring only 182 goals and giving up 268, Hults and the backline struggled.

The consensus of last season: It was minimally productive.

Brett Murray, Rochester Americans

The left winger finished off his season with the Sabres with six points and two goals. With just under 13 minutes of average ice time, Brett Murray held a plus-minus of minus-3.

During his 2021-22 run with the Americans, Murray posted an impressive 32 points and 15 goals. In the first November game of the 2022-23 season, Murray scored against the Syracuse Crunch, contributing to the team’s 7-2 win.

So far, Murray sits with six points with the Americans, tallying five goals.

This season holds lots of potential, and time will tell what Murray does to capitalize on that.

David Goodwin, Belfast Giants

Going into his third season with the Belfast Giants, David Goodwin looks to break the 50-point mark this season.

Sitting in fifth place in the British Elite Ice Hockey League so far, the Giants are 14-7. The team went 4-0 in September during the Challenge Cup.

Scoring a career-high 58 points last season, he hopes to break even or better this season. Shooting left-handed, the captain is projected to end the 2022-23 season with 103 points.

With a handful of games left in the season, Goodwin has plenty of time to prove to his team and opponents that he’s a true competitor who’s a crucial part of the Giants’ roster.

