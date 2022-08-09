Penn State has a long history of success, not just at the collegiate level, but also when it comes to developing players for the next level.

Former Nittany Lions have gone on to represent multiple countries and professional clubs. Take a look at a few who 've made a recent impact on their current squads.

Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez

Rocky Rodriguez is a former Penn State superstar who now plays for Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL.

Rodriguez was a four-year starter during her playing days in State College and served as team captain in 2015. Her career as a Nittany Lion lasted from 2012-2015, starting 90 of 93 games and scoring 23 goals during her tenure.

Rodriguez’s marquee moment came during her senior year in 2015 at the NCAA College Cup. She scored the game-winning and only goal for the blue and white in the championship game against Duke. In 2015, she earned several awards for her efforts on the field, including the MAC Hermann Trophy, which honors the top male and female players in the nation.

After Happy Valley, Rodriguez was selected as the second overall pick in the 2016 NWSL Draft by Sky Blue FC, winning Rookie of the Year in 2016. She is also a member of Costa Rica’s Women’s National Team, scoring their first goal during the 2015 World Cup against Spain.

She has started in eight of the Thorns’ games thus far, while playing alongside fellow former Nittany Lion Sam Coffey.

Erin McLeod

Erin McLeod was a staple in net for Penn State after transferring from SMU.

McLeod was one of the nation’s best keepers in her two years with the blue and white, earning All-American honors in both seasons.

The Canadian has represented her country in 119 games since 2002 when she made her debut, even winning Olympic gold in 2021 with the squad.

McLeod has played for a host of different professional teams and is currently still going strong at 39 years old, serving as the starting goalkeeper for the Orlando Pride in the NWSL.

She’s logged the third-most saves in the league to this point in the season for the 3-5-6 Pride.

Laura Freigang

Laura Freigang played for the Nittany Lions from 2016-17 as a midfielder, scoring 11 goals in 37 games played.

She earned several honors at Penn State, including a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2016, despite only making two starts.

Freigang's best season came in 2017 though, as she led the team in goals and points and was named Offensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament. She also had a knack for scoring clutch goals, tallying four game-winners during the campaign.

Freigang plays professionally for Eintracht Frankfurt as an attacker, where she has started 21 matches during the 2021-22 season.

Last season, she scored 12 goals in the Frauen-Bundesliga to lead her team, while tying for second in assists.

Mallory Weber

Mallory Weber played four seasons in Happy Valley from 2012-2015, appearing in 100 total games and recording 36 goals.

Weber earned All-Big Ten first-team honors in 2013 and 2015, while also being named to the All-Big Ten freshman team in 2012.

While serving as a co-captain during her senior year, she became the 10th player in program history to record 100 career points.

Weber was a member of the Thorns squad that won the 2017 NWSL Championship after being drafted 14th overall in 2016 by the Western New York Flash.

The former Nittany Lion is currently playing for the Kansas City Current, but she is set to miss the 2022 campaign after sustaining an ACL injury in May.

