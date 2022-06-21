The Minor League Baseball season is well underway, and some former Penn Staters are putting up numbers in farm systems across the country.

The blue and white is hoping to get at least one more player drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft, which is less than a month away, but the team has some alumni who have recently been selected and are fighting for roster spots in the majors.

Here’s a look at some of the former Nittany Lions and how they’re faring in MiLB.

Justin Hagenman

Justin Hagenman spent three years pitching for Penn State from 2016-2018, accounting for 14 starts in each year and earning All-Big Ten freshman-team honors in his first year.

The pitcher was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 23rd round of the 2018 draft and has been steadily climbing the ranks.

He began the 2022 season with the Tulsa Drillers, the Dodgers’ AA affiliate, but was promoted to the Oklahoma City Dodgers, its AAA team.

Hagenman posted a 2.79 ERA in five games with the Drillers, claiming 10 strikeouts and allowing one walk. However, since being promoted to AAA, his ERA has fallen to 7.48 over 16 appearances.

Bailey Dees

Bailey Dees was taken in the 18th round of last year’s MLB Draft by the New York Yankees, after a four-year career in which he made 33 starts for coach Rob Cooper’s squad.

After a brief stint with the FCL Yankees, a rookie-level affiliate of Yankees, the pitcher was assigned to the Tampa Tarpons, the big league squad’s single-A team.

So far in 2022, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has appeared in 14 games and posted an ERA of 5.21. He’s allowed just one home run and has held opponents to a batting average of .208.

His biggest struggle thus far has been locating the strike zone, as he’s put up just 18 strikeouts to go along with 14 walks on the year.

Kyle Virbitsky

Kyle Virbitsky found himself with the Oakland Athletics after being taken in the 17th round of last year’s draft, just 10 picks after fellow Nittany Lion Justin Williams.

With the Nittany Lions, he showed steady improvement across a four-year collegiate career, leading the team in strikeouts in his senior season.

The 6-foot-7 pitcher from Media, Pennsylvania, currently pitches for the Stockton Ports, a Single-A team, where he’s posted a 5.74 ERA in 11 games.

Virbitsky has a 3-3 record in his 10 starts with the Ports, including 60 strikeouts while surrendering just 15 walks.

Conor Larkin

Of the three pitchers selected from Penn State in the 2021 MLB Draft, Conor Larkin has arguably posted the best numbers of the trio.

After putting up a 1.46 ERA in Single-A, the ninth-round selection was promoted to the Vancouver Canadians, the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

With the Canadians, Larkin has appeared in six games, with a 7.71 ERA and nine K’s.

Larkin will need to return to his Single-A form if he wants to continue to move up the professional baseball ranks.

Justin Williams

Selected by the Houston Astros in the 17th round in 2021, Justin Williams currently plays for the organization’s Single-A affiliate, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Williams spent time on the Developmental List to begin the 2022 campaign, but since returning on June 3, he has significantly improved his offensive production.

Last season, the Pennsylvanian hit .213 with 51 strikeouts to just 15 walks, but in his second season with the Woodpeckers, Williams is batting .286 with a .350 on-base percentage.

In his final year with the blue and white, Williams was one of two hitters to hit over .300 on the season.

Jim Haley

Jim Haley was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft after his time in Happy Valley.

Haley hit .297 in his three-year career with Penn State and has carried that success into the minors.

The Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, native was promoted to the AAA Durham Bulls at the end of 2021, appearing in just one game before the season ended.

So far in 2022, the former Nittany Lion has made 51 appearances for the Bulls, claiming a .254 average paired with 10 homers and 17 walks.

MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE