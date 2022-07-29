Penn State has produced a variety of professional baseball talents in recent years, including most recently catcher Matt Wood.

While Wood has yet to debut, several other Nittany Lions have spent chunks of time in the minors.

Here's a look at how some of those former Nittany Lions are faring now.

Dante Biasi

Dante Biasi was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Kansas City Royals, and he’s put together a promising career thus far.

Biasi started his career hot with a 2.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in his first season in 2019. After sitting out the 2020 campaign, Biasi had a bit of a down year in 2021 when his ERA and WHIP increased to 3.77 and 1.20, respectively.

In that same season, though, Biasi combined with teammate Zach Haake to throw a 9-0 no-hit win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, showing his chops.

This year at the Double-A level, Biasi started 12 of the 18 games he’s played in, making him a regular addition to the rotation. Through 71 and one-thirds innings pitched, he has a 3.41 ERA.

Bailey Dees

Bailey Dees was part of Penn State’s three-headed monster in his final year of collegiate baseball, and he may have finally found his footing in the pros.

This year, Dees has certainly improved his game after an unimpressive, though limited, first year.

So far, the 23-year-old has a 3.78 ERA and 1.23 WHIP, cutting both numbers by nearly half.

All 22 games he has played this year with the Tampa Tarpons have been out of the bullpen. However, Dees does average a little over one-and-a-half innings pitched per appearance, which is a fairly lengthy outing for most relief pitchers in today’s game.

Jim Haley

Jim Haley has been a prospect of the Tampa Bay Rays since he was drafted by them in the 19th round in 2016.

While his power-hitting has seen a notable increase, his batting average and on-base percentage dropped to .222/.291 in 2022, a stark difference from his strongest season in 2018 when he put up .323/.363.

Now with the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of Tampa Bay, Haley will have to step it up to make sure he gets to the big-league level.

Haley is now 27 years old, so the timetable for him to get out of the minors could be running short.

Taylor Lehman, Pitcher

Despite being drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 34th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Taylor Lehman decided to attend Penn State.

After appearing in 66 career games over four years in the blue and white, Lehman signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018.

His rookie year was rocky in 2018 when he posted an ERA of 7.02 and a WHIP of 1.62. Lehman did manage to bounce back in 2019 though, posting a 2.55 ERA in 14 games, including eight starts.

Lehman hasn’t played that much this year due to an injury that he is currently on a rehab stint for. However, during the time that he has played, he hasn't allowed an earned run yet, and his WHIP is down to 0.33.

Eric Mock

Drafted in the 25th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, things didn’t exactly go to plan for Eric Mock during his pro career.

Mock started off well, putting up a 2.57 ERA in rookie ball across six games, and before the end of 2019, he managed to earn himself a promotion to the Single-A level — where he had a 3.66 ERA in seven relief appearances.

In 2021, Mock spent his season between four different teams and leagues, including rookie ball, Single-A, High-A and Double-A. Overall, he put together a 5.40 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP last season.

This year, Mock didn’t allow an earned run through 1.2 innings of work before he was released on June 6. Ultimately, the former Nittany Lion decided to retire from professional baseball on July 8.

