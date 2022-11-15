Penn State fans have little to complain about so far this season.

At 10-2, the No. 6 Nittany Lions have hit the ground running, taking down every team they’ve faced at least once and beating two of the three top-ranked teams in the nation.

The blue and white has received key contributions from veteran mainstays, notable transfers and improving underclassmen, alike, and has a long-tenured coach in Guy Gadowsky who players have routinely responded to.

And now, Penn State slots another impact player back in the lineup. Junior forward Chase McLane made his season debut last Friday in the loss to then-No. 1 Minnesota, marking his return to action after nine months on the shelf with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

The Nashville Predators’ draftee made an immediate impact against the Golden Gophers, standing out in the circle by winning seven of his 11 faceoffs. While also producing a literal glass-shattering hit on Minnesota’s Logan Cooley, McLane proved he wasn’t afraid to get physical despite coming off a long layoff.

Chase McLane with a glass-shattering hit 😳 pic.twitter.com/if0oJbzZo7 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 12, 2022

Having McLane back in the lineup is something Gadowsky considers a huge boon for the blue and white collectively.

“He’s tough, he plays a very honest game,” Gadowsky said. “He brings a lot of confidence to the team.”

McLane was a key piece in the past for the Nittany Lions, totaling 13 points across 30 games as a sophomore before going down with the injury.

He also came up huge inside the circle throughout the 2021-22 season, winning 52.7% of his faceoff opportunities, the second-highest mark on Penn State’s roster. The Michigan native got back to basics in that department during his return game last week, handing forth another productive outing.

McLane said consistently honing that craft is what leads to his success when he does step into the circle.

“A lot of it is just the mindset and timing,” McLane said. “The other thing is just practice, practice, practice. Get with the other centers after practice, take draws and work on timing.”

Gadowsky said McLane’s return will further add to the Nittany Lions’ already-productive faceoff efforts because he plugs a noticeable hole.

According to Gadowsky, the team lacked a consistent faceoff contributor outside of the rock-solid Ture Linden up to this point, and he believes McLane could be the solution.

“Chase is a great way to perfect that,” Gadowsky said. “Our overall percentage is good, but our percentage on the right-hand side hasn’t been as good and Chase is really going to help that.”

Early returns showed McLane’s readiness to meet those expectations and fill that role, which is notable considering the extent of his absence.

It was reasonable to question if the centerman would immediately be comfortable, both from a physical and mental standpoint.

Yet, while McLane did acknowledge that “nine months is a long time to be away” from the ice, he said he was more concerned about executing once he returned as opposed to the return itself.

“I wasn’t too worried about the chemistry,” McLane said. “I think my biggest thing was just trying to be simple and not try to do too much.”

McLane’s motivation for simplicity shows up on the ice routinely when he’s doing the dirty work to create shots for teammates out of the draw or staying hard-nosed on defense as much as possible. His ability to fit right back in with his teammates will likely continue to resonate as he prepares to play his first full series of the season against No. 17 Michigan State.

Now healthy, McLane seemed ready to make a difference in what he and his teammates hope turns out as a season to remember.

With McLane completing the journey back from the inactive list, Gadowsky said he’s very impressed with what the junior has done, but said he isn’t stunned.

“He worked extremely hard, but everybody knew he would. That’s him,” Gadowsky said. “No one is surprised with what he’s done.”

