Pegula Ice Arena’s annual Teddy Bear Toss took place during Saturday’s contest between Penn State and Ohio State, but fans had to wait for quite some time before enjoying the first intermission tradition.

After a 5:37 puck drop, the action on the ice wouldn’t reach intermission until 6:20 in what became a high-scoring first 20 minutes that saw Ohio State establish a 3-2 lead which contributed to their eventual 4-3 victory.

“They played more physical, they won a lot of battles, they did a lot of little things right,” senior captain Paul DeNaples said of the visiting Buckeyes.

This elongated section of play was primarily caused by the alarming number of penalties between both teams to open the game. The Big Ten rivals combined for six trips to the box in this span.

The Nittany Lions only committed two of these offenses, yet the timing of them weren’t ideal. Both occurred while Penn State was already on a power play, causing the blue and white’s time with a numbers advantage to be fleeting.

DeNaples said losing out on these opportunities influenced Penn State’s struggle to take command.

“In my eyes, our first period was our worst period,” DeNaples said. “We never took control of the game early on.”

Even with the assortment of penalties causing a number of breaks in the action, the actual pace on the ice was rapid. The two teams combined to fire off 29 shots on goal in addition to the five first period goals.

Penn State saw senior Kevin Wall and sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev both earn impressive goals against Buckeyes goalie Jakub Dobeš, one of best netminders in the country.

Yet, despite the pair of goals and the Nittany Lions’ 19-10 shots-on-goal advantage, Ohio State still outscored them to open the game. This was something Guy Gadowsky noted, but wasn’t too upset with.

“We played well in the first and I thought we actually showed a lot of what we want to play like,” Gadowsky said. “It’s funny that the pucks just went in for them and they didn’t for us.”

Gadowsky said his players showed what Penn State wants to play like, and what that usually entails is setting up as many scoring chances as possible — which the blue and white did on Saturday.

Despite not holding the lead after the opening frame, Gadowsky was pleased with the pace and effort displayed from his players.

“For a few games we’ve been wondering where that tempo was, we like to play with tempo,” Gadowsky said. “We saw that in the first period.”

Even though Penn State executed its game plan offensively, Ohio State did the same. They matched Penn State’s speed, and arguably even surpassed it, which helped make up for the blue and white’s shot attempts advantage.

With Ohio State securing the lead after the first period, Penn State was playing from behind.

While the Nittany Lions completed comebacks earlier this season, it wasn’t the case this time around, partially due to a dormant second period that followed a high-octane opening.

With this in mind, DeNaples said relying on late-game rallies can’t always be the answer.

“It seems that lately we’re always pushing back in the third, and that’s where we play our best,” DeNaples said. “We need to do that in the first and second.”

With Penn State having generated ample opportunities in the opening period to score, it came back to bite the Nittany Lions that they didn’t convert on those chances.

The final two periods saw the home team only get 21 shots off, a far cry from the showing across the first frame.

Going forward, Gadowsky said the team has to find a way to prevent going down early in order to strike a better balance across the entire 60 minutes of play.

“It’s definitely not the goal,” Gadowsky said. “Playing from behind is losing hockey because you end up taking chances and costing yourself.”

