After an unofficial visit, Macy Chamberlin decided Penn State is where she'll hang her helmet.

Chamberlain is a catcher from Metamora, Ohio, and will join the Nittany Lions in for the 2025 season, she announced on Twitter.

The junior goes to Evergreen High School and plays for Turrnin2 Pezzoni travel team. During her freshman year, Chamberlain batted .690 with 13 home runs and just three strikeouts, putting her on college radars.

Chamberlain is right-handed in both batting and fielding and is ranked as the No. 35 player in the 2024 class by Extra Inning Softball.

