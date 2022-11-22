Carter Starocci just secured his school a sweep at the NWCA All-Star Classic.

Penn State’s No. 1 Starocci found another victory over Virginia Tech’s No. 2 Mekhi Lewis.

In a rematch of last year’s 174-pound national title bout, Starocci once again bested the older Lewis.

With the first period being held scoreless, Starocci took a one-point lead with an escape to start the second.

Starocci held on for a 2-0 win in the third with riding time over Lewis.

In a low-scoring instant-classic, Starocci showed why he is expected to make another title run this season.

Lewis should still be Starocci’s main challenger moving forward, and he will be looking for revenge if the two meet in the National Chamionship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in March.

