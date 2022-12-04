Following Penn State’s 4-0 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, coach Jeff Kampersal expressed his sentiment that, oftentimes in this conference, the team that wins Game 1 comes out a bit flat the next day.

Well, the message was very clearly received by his players, as they came out playing with their hair on fire. The Nittany Lion offense didn’t skip a beat after scoring four goals the day prior, beating their previous season-high in goals by four, scoring 11 on the day.

The importance of this series wasn’t lost on the team, not only for the CHA standings but for confidence and momentum going into an upcoming extended break.

Penn State came into the series with a chance to take control of its own destiny in the conference standings, and didn’t squander the opportunity. The Nittany Lions were a game behind the Orange in the standings and needed to win both to overtake first place.

Not only did Penn State win both games, it for the large part dominated the team that likely presents the stiffest competition in the CHA in Syracuse, to the tune of an 11-3 score.

The blue and white came out firing, scoring two goals within the first three minutes of play, and adding two more near the end of the period.

“Took our foot off the pedal a little bit in the beginning of the second period, but we rebounded,” Kampersal said Sunday.

The Orange scored twice in the early second period, bringing their deficit to one tally. From that point on, Penn State outscored its opponent 7-0.

With the series sweep, the blue and white moved into first place with a 5-1 record in conference play and advanced to 13-8-1 on the year.

Sunday’s win secured the first series sweep of the Orange in program history, a turning of the tide in this intraconference rivalry.

The two-game sweep wasn’t the only history made in the matchup, though, as the 11 goals were the most ever by the blue and white. This impressive feat wasn’t accomplished against a terrible program either, coming against the CHA-leading Orange who had a 30-5-8 all-time record against Penn State prior to the weekend series.

Junior captain Kiara Zanon also set some history of her own, recording her first ever hat trick while scoring a goal in each period. The veteran forward is on pace to tie her career high in points, while putting together arguably her best year yet, an impressive feat for the former ACHA National Rookie of the Year.

Zanon leads Penn State in both points and assists while trailing only freshman star forward Tessa Janecke in the goal column.

Penn State will not play another game until Dec. 30 when it hosts Long Island, which is currently 10-6 on the year.

“Tomorrow we’ll be off, and Tuesday we’ll play broomball and have a team meal,” Kampersal of his team’s plan of action moving forward. They need a mental break and a physical break.”

Penn State will begin preparing for the second half of its season on Dec. 27, three days before Game 1 of the series with Long Island. Trying to balance getting the needed rest with keeping this momentum going will be a delicate balance for the squad, but it’s up for the challenge according to Kampersal.

“A great way to go into the break… couple plane rides and long bus rides, our kids grinded it out, so we’re proud of them,” Kampersal said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 No. 12 Penn State captures series sweep with offensive explosion against Syracuse No. 12 Penn State returned to Pegula Ice Arena to take on Syracuse in Game 2 of its third CH…