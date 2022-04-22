It’s never too hot, it’s never too cold.

On the darkest day of winter, or the hottest day of summer, it doesn’t change.

If one were to go up to Thomas Delaney on the street and ask him, “Why should I take up caving?” that’s what he’d say.

Because caves are underground, the temperature is not altered by the weather on the surface. It remains the same — perfect temperature all year long.

“When you’re sitting at the mouth of the cave, you can feel the air blowing out, and it’s a very nice feeling,” Delaney (sophomore-geosciences) said.

Ask the same question to David Wasson, and he’d talk about exploring the unknown.

Caves offer something mysterious: Dark holes in the Earth where everything else disappears except the fading sunlight at the end of the tunnel. Many caves remain unseen by human eyes, and for Wasson, that’s what makes it so tempting.

The unknown doesn’t scare Wasson, it comforts him. He compared caving to walking down a street, where hazards are visible, but in a cave, what one will find remains a mystery.

“For me, it’s like the call of the void, almost, I need to know what’s down there,” Wasson (junior-landscape architecture) said.

Caving, which has been called an extreme sport by some, can be demanding and intense — so much so that Wasson compared it to powerlifting.

“It sucks during it,” Wasson said, “You’re tired, your muscles are fatigued, you just kind of wanna go home, sit on the couch, eat some food, but then you feel the satisfaction of doing it.”

Delaney said he’s been on a trip that lasted 13 hours, and for the final stretch, he was on his hands and knees.

“It’s a very rewarding feeling,” the sophomore said, “And I enjoy being able to say, ‘Oh yeah, I was just in a massive cave for 13 hours,’ and be able to tell people that and share my experience.”

There’s an inherent risk that comes with caving, which Delaney said he recognizes, but if the right measures are taken, it’s a safe sport.

There’s some conflict within caving. Despite the unknown, the darkness and the physical intensity, caving can bring a stillness to a caver, soaking in the serenity of the surroundings.

To cavers, this isn’t a conflict, but a charm. Wasson said it’s one of the beauties of the sport.

Prior to each excursion, Wasson will play through the trip in his head, which can be difficult because he doesn’t always know what each cave looks like.

“Expect the unexpected and embrace that,” Wasson said.

Delaney and Wasson have both always had a love for the outdoors. Wasson developed his love for the outdoors on cross country RV trips with his family. He said caves were always an easy and convenient place to stop.

Delaney said the outdoors bring him a sense of complete calmness.

“It’s something I can’t find in many other places,” Delaney said, “Where I can just sit and be still and not really have to worry about anything else except what’s in front of me.”

Delaney didn’t grow up caving, and it wasn’t until college that he realized it’s something he could do.

Around Penn State, Delaney said his favorite cave is McAlisterville Cave, which is in Juniata County, about an hour south of the University Park campus.

Wasson is a member of the Cave Research Foundation, a group that surveys and maps caves, with a focus on conservation as well.

Last October, Wasson went down to Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, the longest known cave system in the world.

Within the system, there’s a 139-foot dome, and Wasson wanted to reach the top to see if there was a passage up there.

The third-year student didn’t make it all the way to the top, stopping at just over 100 feet. What is left remains a mystery.

There’s an old tale that Wasson thinks back to — a story of an old mountaineer on his deathbed.

The man was asked what he’d do differently given another chance at life. The mountaineer said he’d be a caver because of all that was left to be explored.

It’s that mystery that keeps Wasson going, in search to make the unknown — known.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling's Creighton Edsell announces retirement from the sport A wrestler since he was three years old, one former Penn State starter announced his retirem…