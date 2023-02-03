After losing three sets by two points to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State bounced back with a 3-1 win against No. 10 USC on Friday night.

As part of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, the Nittany Lions hosted the Trojans in Rec Hall. The blue and white are in the midst of a tough part of their schedule, as USC is their fourth-straight top ten opponent.

“I personally love playing here. It’s a volleyball shrine,” coach Jeff Nygaard said of Rec Hall.

At the beginning of the match, hitting errors prevented both teams from pulling away.

USC eventually took a 16-13 lead in the first set, taking advantage of some Penn State errors. The blue and white had just a .056 hitting percentage through their first 18 attacks.

However, Penn State came crawling back into the set after a timeout. A kill from graduate student opposite hitter Cal Fisher, who was playing in his first match of the season, and an ace from Brett Wildman, knotted the score at 17 as the Nittany Lions looked to take the first set.

Trojans freshman outside hitter Dillon Klein couldn’t be stopped early, continuing an incredible start to his collegiate career. He notched his fifth kill to give his team a 21-20 lead, and went on to have six kills in the initial set.

The Pacific Palisades, California, native came into the match averaging 3.6 kills per set on a .307 hitting percentage.

However, Penn State came crawling back once again thanks to Wildman and Toby Ezeonu.

The pair repeatedly found holes in the Trojans’ defense late in the set, and they went on to combine for eight kills in Set One.

Both teams fought hard to start the match with a 1-0 lead. Every time one side would look to close it out at match point, the other came right back to tie it again.

The Nittany Lions pulled through though, as consecutive attack errors from USC redshirt junior Simon Gallas gave Penn State a 30-28 win in the first set.

“I’m real pleased how our response has been to just about every situation we’ve been in so far this year,” coach Mark Pavlik said.

Fisher was dominant in Set 2, proving that he didn’t miss a beat in his absence. The graduate student’s seventh kill of the match tied the set at nine points, and his ace gave Penn State a 13-12 advantage.

As the Nittany Lions got out to a 19-14 lead, USC started to get back into it, putting together a four-point streak.

The blue and white never lost the lead though, and a kill from Fisher gave the team a 25-20 win in Set 2.

Going for the sweep, Penn State got out to a 7-3 lead thanks to Ezeonu. The junior had back-to-back kills to extend the Nittany Lions’ early lead in Set 3.

A few coaching challenges slowed the pace of the third set. Pavlik had a successful challenge to give his squad a 10-4 lead, after the referees overturned a call that the ball went out of bounds on a Wildman kill.

The Trojans came storming back in Set 3 to take a 14-13 lead thanks to three kills from graduate student Kevin Kobrine.

Klein’s 14th kill of the match and a Nittany Lion hitting error gave USC a 20-18 lead late in Set 3.

“He’s a physical phenom,” Nygaard said of his freshman outside hitter. “Sky’s the limit.”

Another successful challenge from Penn State proved to be huge, cutting the Trojan lead to one instead of two, but USC closed out the set, 25-23.

In Set 4, the blue and white maintained a close lead despite four early kills from Klein. However, a hitting error from the freshman pushed the score to a 16-11 Penn State lead, forcing Nygaard to use a timeout.

Despite the Trojans fighting back a bit, Penn State closed the match out with a kill from Fisher.

Fisher didn’t miss a beat in his return to action, as the graduate student totaled 13 kills on a .429 hitting percentage.

“When is getting on a volleyball court ever a bad thing?” Fisher said. “I enjoyed being out there with the guys again.”

Penn State moved to 12-20 all-time against USC with the win.

The Nittany Lions improved to 7-1 on the year, while the Trojans fell to 6-3.

Penn State will continue the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge on Saturday night against No. 2 UCLA.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE