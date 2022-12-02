In a year with ups and downs, coach Erica Dambach led Penn State to an overall successful season.

In her 16th year at the helm, Dambach led the blue and white to a 15-5-3 record and a 5-3-2 mark in Big Ten Play.

The squad went into the end of the season playing some of its best soccer of the year, winning the Big Ten Tournament while knocking off Michigan State 3-2 in the championship.

Penn State finished off its season by losing in the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament to Virginia by a score of 3-2.

Here’s a look back at the past season for the Nittany Lions by the numbers.

29

The blue and white was led by redshirt senior Ally Schlegel’s stellar play, who guided the team with 29 points on the year.

While also collecting three assists on the year, her 13 goals led the team. This strong performance by Schlegel resulted in her leading the Big Ten in points netted on the season.

Schlegel was one of three Penn State players who racked up 20-plus points. In addition to Schlegel, veteran forwards Penelope Hocking and Payton Linnehan had 25 and 20 points, respectively.

A well-rounded approach from the blue and white led to a balanced attack in its victories.

48

The Nittany Lions netted 48 goals on the year, showcasing their offensive firepower.

The 48 shots that hit the back of the net led the Big Ten, with Michigan State just one behind them, and the next closest being Northwestern with 44 goals, a four-goal differential between it and Penn State.

The offensive attack led to a lot of pressure on opposing defenses, as the dynamic blue and white offense was the identity of the team this year in its wins. The sheer will on the offensive end led the Nittany Lions to a season filled with victories.

2.087

The Nittany Lions were a force to be reckoned with on the offensive end, leading to the second-highest goals per game mark in the conference, averaging 2.087.

The squad only trailed Rutgers on the season who finished the year with a 2.1 average.

To correspond with its dominant offensive attack, the blue and white was stellar on the defensive end of the ball, surrendering an average of just .96 goals per game to opposing teams. This put the squad fifth in the Big Ten to close out the season.

The margin between goals scored and goals allowed per game was 1.13 for the Nittany Lions to close out the year. The well-rounded squad was excellent on both sides of the pitch.

9

Every good team starts with its last line of defense, and Penn State’s redshirt-senior goalkeeper Katherine Asman was nothing short of spectacular for the Nittany Lions this season.

Asman closed out the year with nine shutouts, including two three-game stretches in which all three contests were shutouts. The first streak included a tie against Indiana and wins over then-No. 4 Rutgers (2-0) and Illinois (5-0).

The second trio of victories included a 2-0 win over Maryland, a 3-0 win over Wisconsin and a 3-0 win over Michigan.

Asman and her nine shutouts were good for second in the Big Ten to end a phenomenal season.

Asman’s clean sheets were done in 23 games on the season. A brick wall in the net, opposing teams struggled to rifle shots past the goalie during a successful 2022 campaign.

Taking a look at the numbers, Penn State had an up-and-down but overall successful year.

After an inconsistent regular season filled with performances where it looked like one of the best teams in the country, losing very winnable games against worse teams and falling in and out of the United Soccer Coaches Top 25, the Nittany Lions came roaring back to finish the season.

Returning plenty of young talent, Penn State will look to make a splash next season.

