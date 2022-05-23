Despite coming up short in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State made massive strides from 2021 to 2022.

Led by second-year coach Clarisa Crowell, the Nittany Lions saw a significant uptick in the win column, winning 25 more games in 2022.

The 2021 season for the blue and white was one to forget, as it only secured seven wins out of 41 games played.

In a season full of highs, led by positive jumps in the stat book, there were several lows that ultimately cost the Nittany Lions a deep tournament run. Here are some numbers.

1.68

Penn State’s standout 2022 season was largely a result of the pitching production it got from senior Bailey Parshall.

In a career year for the blue and white, Parshall put up an ERA of 1.68, a number good enough for second best in the Big Ten.

One of the senior righty’s biggest strengths was leaving runners stranded, allowing just 53 runs to score while surrendering 153 hits and 32 walks.

Parshall was generally remarkable, but she struggled when Penn State began to blatantly overuse her arm, giving teams a chance to figure her out throughout a series.

The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, native appeared in 40 of Penn State’s 54 regular season games and both of its conference tournament matchups.

Parshall’s star emergence proved to be the biggest success and the sparring demise of the blue and white in 2022.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

.242

With the worst batting average in the Big Ten, The Nittany Lions struggled to get their bats on balls all year.

Weighing in at a .242 at the plate, Penn State also reached base at the worst rate in the conference, getting to first at just a .319 clip.

Even so, Penn State found itself a diamond in the rough in junior Cassie Lindmark who finished fourth in the Big Ten in batting average, batting .400 for the year.

After Lindmark, though, things dropped off considerably.

Ally Kurland, the team’s second-best hitter, hit an average of .303, which ranked 50th in the Big Ten.

While this drop-off is notable, even more notable is the considerable change from Year 1 to Year 2 under Crowell. In 2021, Penn State's best hitter was senior Melina Livingston who batted .286 on the year.

The offense surpassed many expectations during the 2022 season, but Crowell should head into her third season with more confidence to take yet another jump.

40

The defense for the blue and white was for the most part reliable behind pitchers, allowing 40 errors on the 2022 season. In comparison to other Big Ten teams, that mark was fourth lowest.

Coupled with that, Penn State sat middle of the pack in SBA percentage, allowing runners to steal at a .786 clip.

Finishing third in the Big Ten in fielding percentage, taking care of the baseball was another major reason why Penn State won so many games.

It’s clear that Crowell and company prioritize strong defense behind their pitching, a trend that will need to continue if they want to find future success.

.593

The 2022 campaign flipped the script completely for Penn State.

In its previous season, the blue and white boasted a win percentage of .171. This season, it beat that by a large margin, putting together a win percentage of .593.

While Crowell is likely proud of how big of a jump her team took, the squad’s next step is to perform in the Big Ten Tournament in 2023.

The turnaround is nothing to ignore, though. While the team didn’t go far in the postseason, the 2022 season should prove to be a stepping stone for a successful future in Happy Valley.