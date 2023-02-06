As the 2022-23 regular season nears a conclusion, postseason award watch lists are flowing in for one Penn Stater in particular.

Jalen Pickett has been named one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which annually recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

PG1 🫡 @JalenPickett7 has been named a top 10 candidate for the #CousyAward, which recognizes the top point guard in college basketball 🔗: https://t.co/P3xvkw5GPj#WeAre pic.twitter.com/WYPqJBPzEm — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 6, 2023

Pickett is currently the only player in the country averaging over 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game — and would become one of only two players to do so in the past 30 years.

The honor comes just a week after Pickett was named to the late-season watch list for the Wooden Award, the most prestigious individual award in the sport.

