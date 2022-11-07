With its Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday, Penn State clinched its spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions were named a two seed and will host on Quinnipiac in the first round of the tournament with the game taking place Friday at 6 p.m.

We are back at Jeffrey Field this week! 😊In the NCAA First Round, two seed @PennStateWSOC will host Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11th!#WeAre pic.twitter.com/fkGAxukPnK — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 7, 2022

Coach Erica Dambach’s team is no stranger to the dance, as 2022 is its 28th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Last season, Penn State reached the Sweet 16 before being bounced by South Carolina. It looks to avenge last season’s defeat with another deep tournament run.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE