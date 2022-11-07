Women's Soccer vs Michigan, Jennings

Penn State midfielder Jillian Jennings (2) takes the away from the goal during Penn State's matchup against Michigan at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 3-0.

 Katelyn Supancik

With its Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday, Penn State clinched its spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions were named a two seed and will host on Quinnipiac in the first round of the tournament with the game taking place Friday at 6 p.m.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team is no stranger to the dance, as 2022 is its 28th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Last season, Penn State reached the Sweet 16 before being bounced by South Carolina. It looks to avenge last season’s defeat with another deep tournament run.

