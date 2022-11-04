With a chance to go onto the Big Ten championship on the line, Michigan punched its ticket after beating Penn State 2-1.

The No. 4 Wolverines advanced to the semifinals after upsetting No. 3 Iowa by a score of 3-0 on Thursday. Being the No. 1 seed, the Nittany Lions had a first round bye.

In the first quarter both teams seemed to be feeling each other. However, Michigan had a golden opportunity midway through the first after Penn State went down a player because of a green card on Ella Jennes. Penn State’s defense was able to hold.

The time off seemed to hurt the Nittany Lions, as their offense came out flat and lacked an urgency they had been playing with the past couple of outings.

Sophia Galdieux had her first chance inside Michigan’s circle early in the second quarter, after an errant pass by the Michigan defender. Gladieux quickly fired off a shot but it sailed over the Wolverines goal.

Chances for both teams came few and far between. Goalkeeper Anna Speiker is one of the premiere goalkeepers in the Big Ten, so the match wasn’t expected to be a high-scoring affair.

Goalkeeper Brie Barraco had no room for error, but after a Michigan penalty corner in the third quarter, Elena Vos used her body to make a save and as a result the Wolverines were granted a penalty stroke.

Kathryn Peterson would not let the opportunity pass her by, and she buried the penalty stroke past Barraco and into the cage, putting the Nittany Lions’ backs against the wall.

Michigan wasn’t done, and looked to add to its lead. Lora Clarke had a great look in transition, but Barraco kept it a 1-0 game thanks to a great kick save.

The Wolverines made it their mission to get out and run. They were constantly pushing the tempo and went up a player late in the third after a yellow card on Penn State’s Kelsey Love.

The Nittany Lions’ back line was able to stay strong, but all of the momentum was on the Wolverines’ side.

After Michigan was not awarded a penalty corner early in the fourth, the Wolverines asked for a review. Once the referees convened, Michigan was granted a penalty stroke. Peterson was then able to capitalize and get her second goal of the game after a controversial call.

On the other side, Penn State’s offense completely stalled. The Nittany Lions were only able to get four shots on goal in the second half. Penn State hasn’t been shut out this year. Friday just seemed different.

The Nittany Lions had a great chance with little over three minutes left in the fourth. Mackenzie Allessie, off a penalty corner, tried to set up Jemma Punch, but Punch’s shot went off the bar.

Penn State would not let up, and eventually they found the back of the cage thanks to a remarkable goal by Gladieux. Gladieux with her back to goal was able to beat Speiker. However, it was a little too late.

Critics will be quick to point to the penalty stroke Michigan was awarded late in the fourth, but the Wolverines were the better team, and dominated time of the possession.

Michigan advances to play the winner of Northwestern versus Maryland in the Big Ten championship game, while the regular season champs will wait to see where they get seeded for the NCAA tournament.

