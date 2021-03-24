The Big Ten appears to have taken a big step to getting its fans back into sporting events.

The conference announced on Wednesday that all remaining sporting events through this season will adhere to local guidelines for fan attendance.

Prior to the ruling Wednesday, the Big Ten had control of the no-attendance policy enacted before the fall but say it has the goal of shifting the decision to each individual university and their guidelines.

The updated policy also includes spring football events, and comes after the decision made by Penn State Athletics last week to have first-year student attendance only at this year’s final spring practice.

Current Pennsylvania policy allows for outdoor events to operate at 20% capacity and indoor events to operate at 15% capacity.

The decision follows the limited fan attendance at the Big Ten’s basketball tournaments and is effective immediately.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE