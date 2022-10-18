Penn State Men's Hockey vs Canisius

Forward Ben Schoen (12) takes control of the puck during the Penn State men’s hockey game against Canisius on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 7-5.

 Sienna Pinney

Another week means another star for a Penn State skater.

Sophomore forward Ben Schoen was recognized Tuesday as the Big Ten First Star of the Week after his performance during the Mercyhurst series.

Schoen totaled four points over the two-game slate against the Lakers, including a three-point performance in Penn State’s 6-3 win at Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 13.

Riding a career-long seven-game point streak, Schoen is tied with fellow sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan for third on the squad with six points thus far.

Schoen and the rest of the Nittany Lions square off with St. Thomas in Happy Valley for a two-game matchup Thursday and Friday, with puck for both games scheduled for 7 p.m.

