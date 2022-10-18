Another week means another star for a Penn State skater.

Sophomore forward Ben Schoen was recognized Tuesday as the Big Ten First Star of the Week after his performance during the Mercyhurst series.

Riding a career-long 7⃣-game point-streak following a 4⃣-point week and series sweep against Mercyhurst, sophomore @Benschoen19 has been named the #B1GHockey First Star of the Week!! 🏒⭐️🔗 https://t.co/59MGoMKXIJ#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/XztGau4j0D — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) October 18, 2022

Schoen totaled four points over the two-game slate against the Lakers, including a three-point performance in Penn State’s 6-3 win at Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 13.

Riding a career-long seven-game point streak, Schoen is tied with fellow sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan for third on the squad with six points thus far.

Schoen and the rest of the Nittany Lions square off with St. Thomas in Happy Valley for a two-game matchup Thursday and Friday, with puck for both games scheduled for 7 p.m.

