The Big Ten Tournament bracket is set, and Penn State will face a familiar opponent in the first round.
The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on No. 3 seed Wisconsin Oct. 30. The game time has yet to be announced, but it will be available to stream on BTN+.
⚽ 🚨 The 2022 #B1GWSOC Tournament Bracket has been set!8️⃣ teams7️⃣ matches1️⃣ champion 🏆 It all starts Oct. 30!https://t.co/HsLh8KGStP pic.twitter.com/v5nD88ty03— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) October 23, 2022
The blue and white hosted the Badgers just two weeks ago, coming away with a commanding 3-0 victory.
Penn State finished the regular season with a 1-1 draw against Iowa, but looks to put that result behind it as postseason play awaits.
