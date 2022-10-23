Women's Soccer vs Michigan, Dyke

Penn State midfielder Cori Dyke (5) kicks the ball up the field during Penn State's matchup against Michigan at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wolverines 3-0.

 Katelyn Supancik

The Big Ten Tournament bracket is set, and Penn State will face a familiar opponent in the first round.

The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on third-seeded Wisconsin on Oct. 30. The game will take place at 5 p.m., but it will be available to stream on BTN+.

The blue and white hosted the Badgers just two weeks ago, coming away with a commanding 3-0 victory.

Penn State finished the regular season with a 1-1 draw against Iowa, but will look to put that result behind it as postseason play awaits.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags