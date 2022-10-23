The Big Ten Tournament bracket is set, and Penn State will face a familiar opponent in the first round.

The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on third-seeded Wisconsin on Oct. 30. The game will take place at 5 p.m., but it will be available to stream on BTN+.

‼️ Game Time Announced ‼️@pennstatewsoc will play Wisconsin at 5 p.m. EST in Madison on Sunday, Oct. 30 in the @B1GSoccer tournament quarterfinals!The match with be streamed live on B1G+.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Wqo12Hc8Kg — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) October 25, 2022

The blue and white hosted the Badgers just two weeks ago, coming away with a commanding 3-0 victory.

Penn State finished the regular season with a 1-1 draw against Iowa, but will look to put that result behind it as postseason play awaits.

