The Big Ten announced TV schedules ahead of the upcoming wrestling season.

Coverage of this season’s matchups will have a minimum of 29 broadcasts, 26 of which will be regular-season matchups.

Penn State's first nationally televised matchup will come against Oregon State on ESPNU on Dec. 11.

🎶 𝐼𝓉'𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝑀𝑜𝓈𝓉 𝒲𝑜𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇𝒻𝓊𝓁 𝒯𝒾𝓂𝑒 𝑜𝒻 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒴𝑒𝒶𝓇 🎶 Time to plan your winter, #B1GWrestle fans! 🤼 Our 2022-23 TV schedule is here: https://t.co/wBIZGJU13O@BigTenNetwork x @ESPNU pic.twitter.com/ipcHFDwKXA — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) October 20, 2022

The blue and white's 2023 duals with Wisconsin on Jan. 6, Michigan on Jan. 20, Iowa on Jan. 27 and Ohio State on Feb. 3 will all be broadcast on the Big Ten Network

The Big Ten Network will also broadcast the Big Ten Championships on March 4-5.

