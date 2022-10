The Big Ten announced TV schedules ahead of the upcoming wrestling season.

Coverage of this season’s matchups will have a minimum of 29 broadcasts, 26 of which will be regular-season matchups.

Penn State's first nationally televised matchup will come against Oregon State on ESPNU on Dec. 11.

The blue and white's 2023 duals with Wisconsin on Jan. 6, Michigan on Jan. 20, Iowa on Jan. 27 and Ohio State on Feb. 3 will all be broadcast on the Big Ten NetworkΒ

The Big Ten Network will also broadcast the Big Ten Championships on March 4-5.

