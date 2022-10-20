2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Starocci Podium

Penn State's Carter Starocci is crowned Big Ten champion of the 174-pound weight class during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

The Big Ten announced TV schedules ahead of the upcoming wrestling season.

Coverage of this season’s matchups will have a minimum of 29 broadcasts, 26 of which will be regular-season matchups.

Penn State's first nationally televised matchup will come against Oregon State on ESPNU on Dec. 11.

The blue and white's 2023 duals with Wisconsin on Jan. 6, Michigan on Jan. 20, Iowa on Jan. 27 and Ohio State on Feb. 3 will all be broadcast on the Big Ten Network 

The Big Ten Network will also broadcast the Big Ten Championships on March 4-5.

