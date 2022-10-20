The Big Ten announced TV schedules ahead of the upcoming wrestling season.
Coverage of this season’s matchups will have a minimum of 29 broadcasts, 26 of which will be regular-season matchups.
Penn State's first nationally televised matchup will come against Oregon State on ESPNU on Dec. 11.
Our 2022-23 TV schedule is here: https://t.co/wBIZGJU13O
The blue and white's 2023 duals with Wisconsin on Jan. 6, Michigan on Jan. 20, Iowa on Jan. 27 and Ohio State on Feb. 3 will all be broadcast on the Big Ten Network
The Big Ten Network will also broadcast the Big Ten Championships on March 4-5.
