Coming off a dominant 19-point win at home against Indiana, Penn State will hit the road for a Tuesday night throwdown in Madison, Wisconsin. After three days off, the Nittany Lions will return to the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon to face Nebraska.

After losing to Michigan and Purdue in back-to-back games, Penn State bounced back in a big way against Indiana with an 85-66 win over the Hoosiers. The Nittany Lions also tied the program record for 3-pointers made in a game with 18, a mark they set on the opening night of the season against Winthrop.

Led by fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett, who remains the only player in the nation averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists a game, the blue and white continues to control the pace of the game by not turning the ball over. The Nittany Lions lead the country in fewest turnovers per game, with 8.6 per contest, and assist to turnover ratio.

Protecting the ball at an elite clip is something the Nittany Lions are looking to continue against Wisconsin and Nebraska, and as Micah Shrewsberry indicated, going up against two potent defenses will be a challenge.

“The thing where we don't make up ground is we don't get very many offensive rebounds,” Shrewsberry said. “We can't turn the basketball over because we need attempts, we need shot volume, an amount of field goal attempts, so that's our way of maximizing the attempts that we get.”

Wisconsin

Sitting at 11-5, Wisconsin is in the midst of a three-game skid, dropping games to Michigan State, Illinois and an 18-point defeat to Indiana on the road in the Badgers’ last game.

With the updated AP Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon, Wisconsin was dropped from the No. 18 spot to unranked amid the recent losses. The Badgers and Nittany Lions both sit at 3-3 in Big Ten play, wedged in a four-way tie for fifth in the conference.

In another similarity to the blue and white, Wisconsin takes care of the basketball with the nation’s best, ranking third nationally in fewest turnovers per game with just 9.3 per game.

The Badgers also possess a strong defensive component, ranking 31st in scoring defense, allowing just 62.9 points per game.

Wisconsin is led by preseason All-Big Ten senior forward Tyler Wahl who hasn’t played the past three games due to a lower body injury. While his status is unknown for Tuesday’s battle against Penn State, Wahl is a dominant force on the floor, leading the Badgers in scoring with 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

If Wahl is unable to play, preseason All-Big Ten sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn will lead the charge for bench boss Greg Gard, who’s in his eighth year leading Wisconsin. While averaging 12.7 points per game, Hepburn leads the Badgers in assists and steals with 53 and 31, respectively.

Freshman big man Kebba Njie will have his hands full with 7-foot junior forward Steven Crowl when the pair does battle Tuesday night. Averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, Crowl’s size could pose problems for Penn State and force the blue and white to the perimeter more consistently.

Coming off of the bench for the Badgers is one of the top freshmen in the country in guard Connor Essegian. While the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native hasn’t started a game yet, Essegian is shooting 45.3% from 3-point range while shooting 92.9% from the free-throw line.

Nebraska

Sitting at 9-9 with a 2-5 record in Big Ten play, Nebraska is looking to find its groove and gain some momentum after back-to-back double-digit losses to Purdue and Illinois.

Prior to taking on the blue and white on Sunday, the Cornhuskers will look to avoid a third straight loss in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday against Ohio State.

Fred Hoiberg’s squad is a disciplined group, ranking 12th nationally in fewest fouls per game with 13.7. Despite winning the last matchup 93-70 against Penn State, the Cornhuskers will visit the Bryce Jordan Center in the only Saturday home game on the slate.

With the Nittany Lions holding a 13-11 advantage in the all-time series between the two squads, the former Tennessee transfer and senior forward Derrick Walker will lead the Cornhuskers to Happy Valley, averaging a team-leading 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 60.4% from the field.

At the guard position, senior North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel is the key facilitator for Hoiberg’s squad. As a former first-team All-Summit League selection, Griesel has made an instant impact with the Cornhuskers while averaging 11.1 points per game with 67 assists.

While Griesel missed Nebraska’s last game against Purdue with a hip injury, junior forward Juwan Gary won’t be active against the Nittany Lions. Gary is the team leader in steals with 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Penn State will have to focus its attention on two other key threats in junior guard Keisei Tominaga and senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel to have success on Saturday.

