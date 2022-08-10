Penn State Field Hockey vs. Bucknell

Midfielder Emma Spisak (4) fights for possession of the ball from Bucknell forward Rachel Apa (11) and midfielder Karli Melberger (6) during the Penn State field hockey match against Bucknell University on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Penn State Women's Field Hockey Complex. Penn State beat Bucknell 4-1.

 Regan Gross

The Big Ten Network released its fall schedule Wednesday, and three different Penn State sports teams will see some airtime.

The Nittany Lion field hockey team's lone scheduled appearance on the network will come Friday, Oct. 28, in a road matchup against Rutgers.

Additionally, the men's and women's soccer teams will each appear multiple times.

The men's team will hit the big screen for games against Rhode Island, Maryland, Indiana and Rutgers, on Aug. 25, Sep. 20, Oct. 14 and Oct. 25 respectively.

The women's team will be televised in contests against West Virginia, Rutgers and Wisconsin, which will occur on Aug. 25, Sep. 22 and Oct. 13, respectively.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags