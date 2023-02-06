Penn State lacrosse fans are in for a treat this spring.

The Nittany Lions are set to play five televised contests this season on Big Ten Network between March 25 and April 21.

Check out our games on the Tele 📺! Catch us 5️⃣ times on national TV this spring!@B1GLacrosse | @BigTenNetwork#WeAre 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/ihD9fuC8rt — Penn State Men’s Lacrosse (@PennStateMLAX) February 6, 2023

All five games will come consecutively on Penn State’s schedule, beginning with Maryland and continuing with matchups against Ohio State, John Hopkins, Michigan and, finally, Rutgers.

After posting a 1-4 conference record last season, this stretch will give the blue and white a great opportunity to improve that mark before a larger audience.

