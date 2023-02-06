MLAX VS LAF goal celebration

Penn State Men's Lacrosse team celebrates a goal during their season opener on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 against Lafayette at Holuba Hall in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions went onto defeat the Leopards 21-11. 

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State lacrosse fans are in for a treat this spring.

The Nittany Lions are set to play five televised contests this season on Big Ten Network between March 25 and April 21.

All five games will come consecutively on Penn State’s schedule, beginning with Maryland and continuing with matchups against Ohio State, John Hopkins, Michigan and, finally, Rutgers.

After posting a 1-4 conference record last season, this stretch will give the blue and white a great opportunity to improve that mark before a larger audience.

