Penn State saw six of its players be selected to all-conference teams Friday.

Team captains graduate student Seth Kuhn and junior Peter Mangione were picked as first-team All-Big Ten selections, leading the Nittany Lion offense throughout the regular season.

Senior forward Liam Butts and junior defenseman Femi Awodesu were named to the conference's second team.

Freshmen Ben Liscum and Matthew Henderson were selected to the all-freshman team after making contributions early on in their careers for the blue and white.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE