Despite a first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State defender Jalen Watson was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team on Sunday.

Despite not scoring a single point all season, Watson was a key contributor for the blue and white on the back line.

🎉 Congratulations to the #B1GMSOC 2022 All-Tournament Team, Offensive Player of the Tournament (MD Myers) and Defensive Player of the Tournament (Hugo Le Guennec) 👏 https://t.co/VZtSx2rEvv pic.twitter.com/cZCDShijuM — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) November 13, 2022

With the loss to Indiana on Nov. 4 in the quarterfinals of the Big Tournament, Penn State sits at 6-6-4 on the season ahead of the NCAA Tournament selection show.

The Nittany Lions will need an at-large bid to make the big dance after falling short of a second straight conference champion.

