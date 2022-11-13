Men's soccer vs. Stanford, Watson (4)

Defender Jalen Watson (4) looks to throw the ball in during the men's soccer game against Stanford at Jeffery Field on Aug. 30, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Despite a first-round loss in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State defender Jalen Watson was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament team on Sunday.

Despite not scoring a single point all season, Watson was a key contributor for the blue and white on the back line.

With the loss to Indiana on Nov. 4 in the quarterfinals of the Big Tournament, Penn State sits at 6-6-4 on the season ahead of the NCAA Tournament selection show.

The Nittany Lions will need an at-large bid to make the big dance after falling short of a second straight conference champion.

