After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record.
Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
The blue and white capped its regular season with a game against Rutgers on Friday, winning 3-1 and securing tournament's the top seed.
Penn State beat both Iowa and Michigan in the regular season, taking down Iowa 2-1 in overtime and Michigan 2-1.
This year's tournament will take place in Columbus, Ohio, with the quarterfinals on Nov. 3. and the championship on Nov. 6.
