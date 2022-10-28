Final Score Field Hockey vs MSU

The Penn State Field Hockey team celebrates their win over Michigan State University on Friday, September 23, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans 4-0.  

 Casey Loughlin

After the release of the Big Ten Tournament bracket, Penn State officially took the top seed with a 7-1 conference record.

Ranking third on the NFHCA poll, the Nittany Lions will have a bye for the first round and go straight to the semifinals where they will play the winner of a quarterfinal match between Iowa and Michigan — with the match coming on Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

The blue and white capped its regular season with a game against Rutgers on Friday, winning 3-1 and securing tournament's the top seed.

Penn State beat both Iowa and Michigan in the regular season, taking down Iowa 2-1 in overtime and Michigan 2-1.

This year's tournament will take place in Columbus, Ohio, with the quarterfinals on Nov. 3. and the championship on Nov. 6.

MORE FIELD HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags