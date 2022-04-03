The Nittany Lions’ final game against the Boilermakers ended with a big fifth inning from the blue and white.

After scattered showers that lasted until first pitch, Penn State put on a performance that allowed it to sweep the old gold and black, winning the final game Sunday 11-3.

After Purdue took a 2-0 lead in the first, the Nittany Lions took the lead in the third with back-to-back home runs.

Bailey Parshall earned the nod in the circle, her second in as many days. After a one-run performance Saturday, she was relieved prior to the fifth in favor of fellow lefty Vanessa Oatley.

Purdue tied the score in the fourth, but Lauren Marcotte walked off the game in the fifth by driving in the eighth run of the inning — enough to implement the mercy rule.

Offense still hot

The blue and white scored 15 runs over the course of two games Saturday. They recorded 18 hits and seven walks.

While Sunday’s game didn’t look as pretty on paper as either game from the day prior, the Boilermakers gave the Nittany Lions an abundance of opportunities to score.

One such example came in the fifth when the Boilermakers intentionally walked Mel Coombs with a full count to set up a double play.

Coombs scored later in the inning, before Purdue was able to record another out.

Penn State only recorded only six hits, but managed to score the impressive total of 11 runs with the help of five walks and three hit batters.

All its scoring came in bursts — it scored three in the third and eight in the fifth.

Third inning sets tone

After two dormant innings from the blue and white, the bats opened up in the third.

Catcher Cassie Lindmark hit her second home run in as many games to drive home Maggie Finnegan, who was hit by a pitch in the plate appearance prior.

Ally Kurland hit a home run directly over Purdue center fielder Kiara Dillon on the next pitch.

Boilermaker starter Alex Echazarreta was relieved after she unintentionally hit Lauren Marcotte following the second home run.

Oatley provides relief for Parshall

Parshall’s performance Sunday was not one of her best of the season, however, she was still performing well when she was relieved.

After Parshall’s four-inning stint, Vanessa Oatley pitched a tough fifth inning.

She walked two and gave up one hit but managed to pitch her way out of the bases-loaded jam.

Parshall earned the win, however, Oatley proved her reliability by pitching the shutout inning.

