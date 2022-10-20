Penn State showed that sometimes it is a sprint, and not a marathon that gets you the win.

From puck drop, Penn State and St. Thomas both knew the match on the ice wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.

Coming in 1-3, St. Thomas was hungry for a win. Both squads showed high-intensity offense and pressure, and this only intensified after the first shot of the night from St. Thomas.

The first power play of the night favored Penn State, where it let seven shots fly but was unable to capitalize on the opportunities. St. Thomas owes that success to freshman goalie Aaron Trotter, who covered not only five-hole attempts, but also near and far posts.

Almost halfway through the first period St. Thomas led in shots, doubling Penn State. This changed quickly once senior forward Ture Linden let one fly at the 7:30 mark. Shortly after that sophomore center Ben Schoen took his chance, going power over precision, but was unable to finish the play.

Still scoreless in the first period, Penn State strung a series of passes together, and the first goal of the game came from senior Ture Linden.

Both teams showed great physicality and speed on both ends on the ice.

Penn State’s defensive duo, composed of junior Jimmy Dowd. Jr and sophomore Simon Mack, worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere to protect their back netting.

By the end of the first period, the Nittany Lions took the lead in shots (15), and looked to finish a few more come the second period.

The start of the second period brought a wave of change over Penn State.

Playing more defensively, the lines held their positions, rotating and cross covering to minimize the number of man-up situations.

Souliere continued to dominate in the net, effortlessly swiveling from covering side to top to rotating, keeping vision of the action behind the net.

Rotating and focusing on off-puck movement, both teams struggled to find their opponent’s netting.

With just a little over 14 minutes left in the period, Mack let one rip, and this time the puck found the back of the net marking his first goal of the season.

Less than a minute later, Dylan Gratton signed his name on goal three of the night, marking his second goal this season.

The scoring didn’t stop there, as Schoen snuck one in behind Trotter less than two minutes after Mack and Gratton went back-to-back. Goal four marked Schoen’s second season goal, and was the result of Schoen going solo on the play.

With the adrenaline rushing through the bench and on the ice, the blue and white stepped up its offense, taking shots and playing man-up against the boards.

At the 11:04 mark, sophomore Ryan Kirwan dangled goal number five of the night for Penn State, marking his fourth goal of the campaign.

Penn State led in shots through the second period, and dominated the neutral third.

However, with pennies left in the second period, Junior Ethan Gauer put St. Thomas on the board, finishing a cross from freshman Luc Laylin.

Going into the second intermission, Penn State led by four, and outshot St. Thomas 37-11.

Opening up the third period, Senior Kevin Wall let one rip from the left board, just missing the net. Penn State spent the next 90 seconds in front of St. Thomas’ net, but was unable to finish any opportunities.

The offense shifted from shoot and recover, to shoot, push up and keep the pressure. This allowed for more shots to come from the back lines during the prolonged series in the offensive third.

Senior Connor Maceachern stepped up and let one fly from the neutral zone, with Trotter taking the brunt of the shot.

Time and time again, the periods of intense offense by Penn State supplied a surplus of goal opportunities, but the puck was never able to make it all the way in.

St. Thomas broke the cycle of back-and-forth passes, scoring with just under 10 minutes left in the third period, closing the four-goal lead Penn State had built up.

However, after some raillies at both ends of the ice sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev recovered the deficit, scoring his first season goal and reclaiming the four-point lead for the Nittany Lions.

The final minutes of the final period resumed the back-and-forth between Penn State and St. Thomas. Controlling the middle and sustaining hits, both teams played hard to the buzzer.

