Penn State earned its revenge Friday.

For the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the blue and white headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face off against Louisville.

The Nittany Lions beat the Cardinals by a score of 5-0, advancing Penn State to the second round of the tournament.

The Cardinals were one of two teams that beat the blue and white in the regular season and, after this defeat, the blue and white were looking to earn revenge.

The game started off with Penn State taking control of the ball. Within the first minute of the game, junior forward Sophia Gladieux already took a shot for the Nittany Lions.

As the first period progressed, it was clear both teams were looking to redeem themselves after recent losses. Both teams lost their first and only games in their conference championships.

Nearing the end of the first period, there was a standstill on the field. The ball was continuously traveling across the field, and both teams’ offenses were struggling to find the back of the net.

However, with a little over two minutes left into the game, graduate student midfielder Anna Simon scored the first goal of the game.

Then, with only 15 seconds left in the first quarter, Louisville’s Emilia Kaczmarczyk hesitated to pass the ball to a teammate. After one second too long of waiting, Nittany Lion Gladieux ran over to the Cardinal and stole the ball from under her.

Sprinting across the field, Gladieux scored the second goal for Penn State with six seconds left in the first period.

The blue and white carried on with its momentum from the previous quarter and scored another goal in the second minute by senior forward Jemma Punch, after a penalty corner by senior midfielder Mackenzie Allessie.

Then again, out of nowhere, Gladieux scored another for the team, making the score 4-0 at halftime.

After these two goals for Penn State within the first six minutes of the second quarter, the score remained at a stalemate.

Multiple shots were made by the Cardinals toward the end of the second period, but all of them were saved by senior goalkeeper Brie Barraco.

The majority of the third had a few shots made by Penn State, but it was evident that both teams had lost some momentum. This loss of energy after isn’t uncommon for the Nittany Lions and is still a work in progress.

The blue and white made it 5-0 after Simon scored a buzzer beater for the team at the end of the period off a penalty corner by Allessie.

The fourth quarter followed suit energy-wise, with no goals being scored for either team. However, Penn State’s dominance over the ball and the strength of Barraco’s goaltending overall contributed to its win for the first round of the tournament.

With this win, the blue and white moves on to the quarterfinals on Sunday where it will compete against UAlbany. The Great Danes defeated Michigan in their first contest of the tournament, so this matchup will put the Nittany Lions to the test.

