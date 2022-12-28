One of Penn State‘s top scorers from last season is moving on.

Fifth-year senior forward Ben Copeland has opted to leave school early after signing with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, an affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Copeland joined the Nittany Lions during the 2021-22 season after beginning his collegiate journey with Colorado College.

🚨 ROSTER UPDATE 🚨We've signed Ben Copeland to an AHL contract for the rest of the seasonhttps://t.co/oHZ2Fj3I79 — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) December 28, 2022

He played in just five games during the current season for Penn State but appeared in 33 contests a season ago, tallying 23 points.

With Copeland now out no longer with the squad, the blue and white’s very deep forward room gets a tad shallower.

