Penn State Men's Hockey vs. Ohio State, Copeland

Forward Ben Copeland (14) battles for the faceoff during the Penn State men's hockey game against Ohio State at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 6-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

One of Penn State‘s top scorers from last season is moving on.

Fifth-year senior forward Ben Copeland has opted to leave school early after signing with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, an affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Copeland joined the Nittany Lions during the 2021-22 season after beginning his collegiate journey with Colorado College.

He played in just five games during the current season for Penn State but appeared in 33 contests a season ago, tallying 23 points.

With Copeland now out no longer with the squad, the blue and white’s very deep forward room gets a tad shallower.

