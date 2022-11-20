Knocked out of the winner’s bracket on Friday, Penn State finished the Charleston Classic on a high note.

The Nittany Lions defeated Colorado State 68-56 on Sunday night.

Shooting a combined 42% from the field, it was a relatively quiet night offensively for most Nittany Lions, with the exception of forward Seth Lundy.

Lundy was phenomenal against the Rams, scoring a game-high 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Beside Lundy, Jalen Pickett continued to do what he’s done all year, contributing as an all-around guard with the ability to score, assist and rebound.

Against Colorado State, Pickett scored 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting, as well as tacking on 11 rebounds and three assists — his second game with double-digit numbers in at least two stat categories.

Colorado State has come a long way in a short time since it qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed last season.

With star forward David Roddy having moved on to the professional ranks and second-leading scorer Isaiah Stevens out with an injury, the Rams were very short handed on the offensive end.

In Stevens’ absence, a bulk of the offensive production has been through guards John Tonje and Isaiah Rivera, but both struggled to score early against the Nittany Lions.

With Tonje and Rivera held to five and four points respectively in the opening frame, forward Patrick Cartier stepped up for Colorado State with five points and three rebounds in the half.

A major reason for Cartier’s success was Penn State's inability to defend in the paint, a consistent problem over the course of the team’s young season.

To combat this issue, Micah Shrewsberry opted to start former 4-star freshman Kebba Njie over forward Caleb Dorsey, who started the Nittany Lions’ first five games of the year.

In his first game as a starter, Njie tallied eight points and three rebounds in a game that saw two other freshmen get a good bulk of action.

Forward Evan Mahaffey played in 16 minutes against Virginia Tech on Friday and followed it up with seven minutes on Sunday.

While Mahaffey struggled to score — with both of his two points coming from the free throw line — guard Kanye Clary found the bottom of the net on a few occasions in his first game in 10 days.

Following the win, The Nittany Lions head back home to take on Lafayette at 7 p.m. on Friday.

